Kris Jenner Takes Lie Detector Test About Whether She Helped Kim Kardashian Release Her Sex Tape!!

The truth shall set Kris Jenner free! …Or something like that!

The 66-year-old reality TV momager appeared on James Corden‘s late-night TV show on Thursday alongside her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner. While the two were on the Late Late Show with the popular British-born lead, they decided to clear up one issue that keeps popping up online: Kris’ alleged activities regarding the early distribution of Kim Kardashian‘s infamous old sex tape!!

Related: Kris On Whether Scott Disick Has Really Been ‘Excommunicated’ From The KarJenner Fam!

Of course, both Kanye West and Ray J have recently been particularly blunt about what they believe to be Kris’ behind-the-scenes involvement regarding her most famous daughter’s rise to celeb status back in the early 2000s. The accusations have swallowed up quite a bit of energy and time from fans and followers on social media. But now it’s time for Kris to clap back with her side of the story!

Choosing Corden’s show to clear the air is a bit of a light-hearted move in the first place. So y’all probably could have figured this sex tape clarification was going to be goofy, too. And it was!! Kris let Corden hook her up to a lie detector machine on air. Then, the Kylie Cosmetics founder started peppering her proud momma with questions about the famous fam.

For one, the 25-year-old asked Kris whether she — and not Kim! — was the matriarch’s favorite daughter! The late night host and his audience were all shocked when Kris immediately answered with a firm “yes.” And then the machine confirmed the answer as true!

Jeez, Kris! You’re (not) doing amazing, sweetie!! Corden took over the questioning at that point and turned the proverbial dial up to ten. With the audience on the edges of their seats, he asked:

“Did you help Kim release her sex tape?”

While fans have long wondered whether Kris was behind the distribution, she definitively answered “no” on set. After a few tense seconds with uncertainty hanging in the air, the polygraph’s answer came back: Kris was telling the truth!

Relieved, the momager said:

“Thank you! We cleared that up!”

Caitlyn Jenner‘s ex-wife also used the polygraph pursuit to clear up another controversy: whether Kim really ripped Marilyn Monroe‘s dress on the Met Gala red carpet earlier this year!!

Kris denied the ripped dress claim, and the polygraph machine found that she was telling the truth. So even while conspiracy theorists may still doubt the veracity of that, Momma Jenner clearly loved clearing her good name! She told Corden:

“See? We’re clearing everything up today. I like this game!”

Uh-huh! We bet you do…

Watch the whole segment (below):

Pretty convenient how the lie detector test came out in Kris’ favor for all the important questions, right? Or does asking this make us sex tape truthers now?? LOLz!!

Regardless, it’s clear this TV appearance was an attempt at damage control following a lot of social media chatter recently relitigating old KarJenner controversies. Can’t have that on her watch!!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Share your take on this TV truth exchange down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Allure/YouTube/The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube]