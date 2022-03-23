ANOTHER Terrible Old Machine Gun Kelly Clip Has Resurfaced -- This One About Kendall Jenner & Statutory Rape...

Machine Gun Kelly is now at the center of a second controversial old video that has now been unearthed, and this one is even more shocking than the first…

As we previously reported earlier on Tuesday morning, the 31-year-old rock star said some very sexually inappropriate and aggressive things about Black women in an old clip from 2012 that went viral online.

And now, hours later, Megan Fox‘s man is once again the focal point of the wrath of Twitter after a separate 2013 video shows him making disgusting sexual comments about then-underage Kendall Jenner.

Related: Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Adopted A Cat Together

The second clip, which was posted on Twitter by Canadian musician Alice Glass, shows MGK opening up in an interview about his intention to pursue the supermodel when he was just 23 years old — and she was 17.

When the interviewer in the video asked MGK, real name Colson Baker, about his first celebrity crush, he declined to reveal that answer, but instead claimed that his current (for 2013) focus was on 17-year-old Kenny:

“I don’t care who my first was, because right now it’s Kendall Jenner. I’ve said that so many mother f**king times… Don’t let me move to Los Angeles, oof, I’m finding her.”

When the interviewer pointed out Kendall wasn’t yet 18 years of age, and thus not a legal adult, Kelly denied that the age issue was a problem for him.

Related: Kendall Unexpectedly Spotted Partying In Paris With Kourtney’s Ex-BF Younes Bendjima

Shockingly, he responded with two notorious and shameful old examples of rock-and-roll history and tried to explain away why it was OK for him to be pining away for Jenner:

“I’m not waiting until she’s 18, I’ll go now. I’m 23, dog. I’m not a creepy age. I’m 23, she’s 17, and like a celebrity. There’s no limits right there. Robert Plant, who was one of the greatest lead singers ever, Led Zeppelin, dated a girl who was 14. Axl Rose, one of the biggest bad asses ever, dated a girl who was 16. He wrote a song on his first album about the girl who was 16. Say what you want, if Kendall Jenner is in your bedroom naked and you’re 50 — you’re going.”

Holy s**t…

Glass, who fronts the electronica band Crystal Castles, was also the one who posted the first MGK clip that we reported about on Tuesday morning.

You can see this second very disturbing old video (below):

in this clip mgk blurts out a justification for statutory rape that amounts to “its ok because other famous men do it”.

seems like he’s spent a lot of time thinking about this. quickly rattling off a list of examples that encourage predatory behavior towards underage girls. pic.twitter.com/wHYyjwjXOY — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) March 21, 2022

Just like MGK’s first controversy earlier on Tuesday: who thinks this is an OK thing to say? Like, where does one ever get the idea this isn’t incredibly creepy (and also incredibly illegal)???

Thankfully, Twitter users were appropriately up in arms over the terrible comments.

You can see some of their reactions (below):

“I wonder if Megan [Fox] has seen this. Esp since there close with Kourtney” “jesus christ what’s wrong with him” “This is so gross. Being a predator doesn’t make you a rockstar.” “clearly he’s researched this before” “the dude interviewing him not calling him out for saying that gross s**t is an example of another problem, men not holding each other accountable for being predators” “That last one was gross. This is disgusting” “so so so gross made my stomach turn”

They’re not wrong…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via YouTube/Sheri Determan/WENN]