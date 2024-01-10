Matthew Perry Threw A Table At Fiancée Molly Hurwitz During Fight About His Cheating: Source

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The image we have of Matthew Perry‘s last couple years is rapidly disintegrating. We knew the Friends star had his battles with addiction, but we truly believed him when he said it was in the past… and we never would have expected violence from him — certainly not towards the women in his life. But that’s just what a new report claims happened.

Ever since Perry’s cause of death was revealed to be the effects of ketamine — which was apparently not part of a prescribed dosage — it’s become increasingly clear he wasn’t as clean as it seemed. As you may have read, on Wednesday there was a shocking report in Us Weekly about how he lied about being sober — and was “verbally, emotionally and physically abusive” in his final years.

He even was accused of physically shoving around his sober companion and pal Morgan Moses — something which effectively ended their friendship months before the release of his book, in which he wrote about how she saved his life. You can read more from the shocking exposé HERE.

Well, on top of that, we now have another report claiming Matthew also once assaulted his former fiancée.

Matthew and Molly Hurwitz split publicly in Summer 2021. That came on the heels of his scandalous interaction with a 19-year-old girl on Raya. When everyone thought he was cheating, they finally went public with their breakup.

But according to an insider speaking to DailyMail.com on Wednesday, Matthew and Molly had split months earlier, around Valentine’s Day. This source says they had a huge blowout fight when Molly found a romantic gift the Fools Rush In star had bought for SOMEONE ELSE. He allegedly met this other girl on a dating app, too. The insider says Matty went ballistic at the accusation of cheating:

“He threw a coffee table at her and told her that she was crazy. He hated that she dumped him and he had terrible abandonment issues.”

It’s not hitting, but throwing a table at her? That could do serious damage. How horrible. It certainly clarifies Molly’s remembrance of the star after his passing. She wrote on her Instagram:

“While I loved him deeper than I could comprehend, he was complicated, and he caused pain like I’d never known.”

One last thing… Perry wrote in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big, Terrible Thing, that he had been in the hospital and on drugs when he proposed in November 2020:

“I was high on 1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone when I asked her to marry me… high as a kite. I was slowly beginning to realize that I was engaged, lived with a woman and two dogs… I was not ready for any of this… Needless to say, we broke up.”

This, the source assures, was all a lie. They say Perry was neither high nor in the hospital when he asked Hurwitz to marry him. The insider assumes he manipulated the truth in his book specifically to hurt his ex — though we guess we’ll never know.

We may also never know how much else in Matthew’s book we can trust. How devastating in so many ways.

