Matthew Perry Apologizes To Keanu Reeves Over Wildly Harsh Memoir Comments!

Matthew Perry is already apologizing for those brutal remarks about Keanu Reeves!

On Wednesday, excerpts of his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, saw the Friends alum question why “Keanu Reeves still walks among us” while he discussed the death of former friends and Hollywood legends, such as River Phoenix, Heath Ledger, and Chris Farley. A pretty f**king harsh thing to say! Especially for no apparent reason.

The comments riled so many people up, several celebrities took to defending the John Wick star, too! Over on Twitter, Rachel Zegler teased:

“personally thrilled that keanu reeves walks among us”

Lynda Carter added:

“Come on… Keanu Reeves is like one of those frozen cakes. Nobody doesn’t like him!”

LOLz!!

Just hours after the controversy broke out online, Matthew was already regretting what he wrote and released a public apology! Speaking to People on Wednesday, the actor expressed remorse for the comments — and claimed there’s no beef at all! The 53-year-old said:

“I’m actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.”

Wait, wut?

He’s a big fan but thought it was appropriate to complain about the fact Keanu’s still alive several times?? Hmm. Seems like he must have some subconscious bone to pick with the film star! Or he’s just lying…

As we reported, in his upcoming book (which hits shelves on Tuesday), Matthew discussed the details of his addiction battle and reflected on the tragic death of several co-stars. First, he recalled River’s shocking death in 1993 from a drug overdose, saying via E! News:

“River was a beautiful man, inside and out–too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

Jeez! River and Matthew had been friends since 1988 when they filmed A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, and the author added:

“River was a better actor than me; I was funnier. But I certainly held my own in our scenes—no small feat, when I look back decades later.”

Later on in the book, the Fools Rush In star recalled losing another friend in 1997 when Chris passed away from an overdose shortly before their movie Almost Heroes premiered. He wrote:

“His disease had progressed faster than mine had. (Plus, I had a healthy fear of the word ‘heroin,’ a fear we did not share). I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston‘s dressing room wall when I found out. Keanu Reeves walks among us. I had to promote ‘Almost Heroes’ two weeks after he died; I found myself publicly discussing his death from drugs and alcohol. I was high the entire time.”

Oof. The press tour must have been so difficult! But we still can’t get over the Keanu Reeves comments! So far, the beloved by (almost) all actor hasn’t reacted to the remarks. What do U think about it? Was it really random?? Or is Matthew just saying that so he doesn’t look so harsh? Let us know (below)!

