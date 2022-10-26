Whoa! Matthew Perry HATES Keanu Reeves??

Where did this beef come from?!

Matthew Perry is revealing all kinds of secrets in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which hits shelves on November 1. In sneak previews, we’ve already learned about his challenging sobriety journey and why he dumped Julia Roberts. But this next bit of drama we truly didn’t see coming!

Apparently, the Friends alum seriously hates Keanu Reeves! And maybe even wants him dead!! Huh???

According to Page Six on Tuesday, the actor reveals his hatred for the John Wick star throughout the pages of his memoir. And he doesn’t even explain why he despises the film star so much — but what he does say speaks volumes.

At one point, Matthew delved into the tragic death of his friend and former co-star River Phoenix (Joaquin Phoenix‘s older brother), who died of an overdose at just 23 years old while at the Viper Room in 1993. They became close while working together on A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon in 1988. Keanu and River were also best friends, so it’s possible the apparently feuding stars met each other back in the day (though they’ve yet to work together). Nevertheless, Matthew wrote:

“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?”

Oof. That’s harsh.

The Fools Rush In star continued to express sadness for the loss, adding:

“River was a beautiful man inside and out and too beautiful for this world, it turned out. It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down.”

The 53-year-old performer also heartbreakingly revealed how he found out about River’s sudden death, adding:

“I heard the screaming from my apartment; went back to bed; woke up to the news.”

Later on, while discussing another dear friend who passed away, Matthew once again put Keanu in the firing line!

During the height of Friends‘ success, Matthew starred in the film Almost Heroes alongside Chris Farley, which premiered in 1998. Before it even hit screens, the SNL star sadly died of an overdose in 1997, when the comedian was just 33. Perry had an emotional breakdown on the set of the sitcom when he discovered the terrible news, he explained:

“I punched a hole through Jennifer Aniston’s dressing room wall when I found out.”

Then he shockingly wrote:

“Keanu Reeves walks among us.”

Jeez!!! He really can’t stand this guy! WTF. What’s with all this bitterness?

It’s very unclear why Matthew seemingly hates Keanu so much! As mentioned, IMDb does not list them as having worked on any projects together, so something must have happened behind the scenes. Or this is just a one-sided feud? Perhaps he’ll reveal more explanation for these comments in the full book. Predictions?! What do you think caused this rage?

