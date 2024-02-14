Is This 'Missus' Taylor Swift?! Matty Healy Goes On Wild Concert Rant Warning He Has 'Receipts'!

Matty Healy is at it again.

In a new video going viral the past couple days, the problematic frontman of The 1975 gets even more combative than usual in an onstage rant. The band played Glasgow, Scotland on Friday, but it wasn’t their set that has folks raising an eyebrow.

No, it was the moment Taylor Swift‘s ex stopped and warned… well, someone:

“Do not come for me. Trust me. You know who I’m talking to. Honestly, you know who you are. I’m as mental as I seem. I have the receipts. Don’t f**k with me. Trust me.”

Um, what? Receipts of what? Who’s even effing with this guy?? “You know who you are.” Well, it’s not us so we don’t know who the heck he’s on about!

We don’t think you can see it in the video, but someone who was there said he actually referred to the person as “missus.” Which of course, has Swifties on high alert. Seriously, could he be taunting his famous ex?

If he was badmouthing Tay, this wouldn’t be the first time. He got caught allegedly trashing her to another girl last year, months after their breakup. We know they have bad blood because she cut him and his band out of the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) they had been featured on. Hmm…

We have no idea if any of this was directed at Taylor, but y’all know how protective her fans get. What do YOU think? Is it blasting Tay? Is it just for attention? Let us know in the comments (below)!

