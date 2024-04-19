Matty Healy Relieved! 'Couldn’t Be Happier' With How Taylor Swift Sang About Him In TTPD ...Wait, Really?!?

Um, this is an unexpected reaction!

Matty Healy apparently let out a sigh of “relief” at the release of Taylor Swift‘s The Tortured Poets Department — even though she totally trashed him in several songs?!?

According to an Us Weekly source on Friday, The 1975 singer “couldn’t be happier” with how the record turned out and he’s thrilled with the way his fling with the pop star was portrayed. Really?! The insider dished:

“Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album.”

What, like, call out his “sins,” blast him for leaving her “stranded,” or seemingly referring to him as The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived?? She said all that and MUCH more… and Matty was relieved about it? Makes you wonder what he thought she was going to say!!

Apparently, it’s not just the controversial crooner who is happy. His family is grateful for the way the music turned out too:

“Matty’s family knew about the relationship. And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain.”

A second confidant told the outlet that Matty was “really appreciative” of getting a heads-up from his ex’s team about the album, noting he had concerns “the public wouldn’t get the full story.” The source explained:

“He was worried that their story would be shed in a negative light.”

He was “also very nervous about the Swifties” but is now “happy he can move on with less anxiety.” As for where the exes stand these days? The insider says they “don’t speak anymore” since their brief 2023 fling but insists they “had a strong bond” and he will “always hold a special place for her.” They concluded:

“Their relationship was fast, but extremely passionate and real.”

That is certainly evident in the lyrics. But… did he listen to the same album we did?!? It sure seemed like he was made out to be the “villain” — and he took more of a beating than Joe Alwyn. And yet he thinks he was let off easy?

Well… maybe he thinks it paints him more like a cruel “bad boy”? Not like he has a problem with that image!

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

