Mauricio Umansky Says Emma Slater Has Helped Him Get ‘Through A Lot’ -- But He Still Has Kyle Richards’ Support?!

Mauricio Umansky is opening up after his Dancing with the Stars elimination.

While the real estate mogul’s time on the hit reality dancing competition may have come to an end with Tuesday’s episode, Mo isn’t letting it get him down. On Wednesday, he told People the show’s helped him get to a better place than he’s “ever been” — for multiple reasons! He shared:

“Physically, I have transformed tremendously. Since I started this journey, I had just gotten back from Italy, so I was eating a lot of pasta, [and] I was drinking a lot of wine. I’ve been on a great diet, I’ve lost 20 pounds in six weeks. I’m [in] as good physical shape as I’ve ever been.”

Related: Kim Kardashian Says Kourtney Is Her Go-To For Parenting Advice!

But beyond gym gains, he also seemingly gained the affection of his dance partner, Emma Slater:

“I’ve been going through a lot. Emma has been a great friend, a great coach, a great confidant, and emotionally, it’s just been a great journey as well. So on every aspect, it’s been solid.”

That’s a whole lotta “great” — this guy just keeps digging himself deeper and deeper into the romance rumor hole! Their controversial relationship has been a touchy spot in his already estranged relationship with wife Kyle Richards’s, but according to him, he still has the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s support:

“Kyle [Richards] has been supportive. Despite the fact that she hasn’t been here, she’s had her own stuff going on and what have you, but everybody’s been super supportive.”

Inneresting… Especially given the fact that the separated pair are reportedly no longer “getting along” in the wake of his hand-holding stint with Emma…

What do you think is going on, Perezcious readers?? Is he saving face and doing a bit of damage control? Let us know in the comments below!

[Images via Mauricio Umansky/Instagram & ABC/YouTube]