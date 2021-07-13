Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Has A Boyfriend! See The Sweet Pics!

Meadow Walker has a new man in her life!

The 22-year-old daughter of the late Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker announced to the world this week that she’s found love and companionship! The lucky guy? Actor Louis Thornton-Allan!

The two made their big reveal on Instagram over the weekend and then again on Monday — opting to go IG official just like, uhhh, pretty much every single new couple in the last decade apart from Bennifer! LOLz!

Jokes aside, though, it’s clear there is a lot of love and affection between these two. In his initial announcement post over the weekend, Thornton-Allan simply captioned it “best friend” while showing off the duo smiling and enjoying a special moment together, as you can see (below):

That’s so sweet! And they look so happy together!

Meadow followed it up with a simple comment on his post, calling the actor, “My love.” Best friends and in love! Our hearts are full!

Then, on Monday afternoon, Meadow continued the IG-official relationship fun with her own sweet Stories post showing the duo in close quarters once again, as you can see (below):

So wonderful!

Predictably (and adorably), fans are reacting positively to the relationship news with plenty of comments congratulating the couple on taking the big step and making it official.

Here are just a few of the comments fans are dropping on both parties’ Instagram accounts in the hours and days after the relationship reveal first hit the public wires (below):

“Happy for u both!” “This is so cute” “you two are most beautiful together!” You two! Loving you both” “YOU GUYS ARE ADORABLE OMG!!!”

Love it!

And that last comment there is especially true, isn’t it?! These two are adorable together — they photograph well and they seem to be a good match! So happy for the happy couple!

What about U, Perezcious readers?! Reactions to Meadow’s big love-life news??

Sound OFF with your congratulations and well wishes down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Louis Thornton-Allan/Meadow Walker/Instagram]