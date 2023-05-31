Megan Fox's Co-Star Tyson Ritter Says 'Maniac' Machine Gun Kelly Went 'Fully Unhinged' During Outburst Over A Scene

Sure sounds like Machine Gun Kelly is VERY territorial over his fiancé Megan Fox.

As Perezcious readers know, the rapper’s been in the dog house for months ever since sparking breakup rumors that caused them to hit pause on their wedding plans earlier this year. For a while, it looked like the love birds’ flame had burned out for good, but things have seemed to be looking up lately as the pair has been slowly working to rebuild their relationship. Too bad their dynamic still sounds a bit messy — dare we say toxic!

On Tuesday’s episode of Tuna on Toast With Stryker with Ted Stryker, Meghan’s co-star Tyson Ritter opened up about an incident involving the couple. The All-American Rejects frontman has been working on two projects simultaneously: Prisoner’s Daughter with Kate Beckinsale and Johnny & Clyde with the model. He recalled struggling with a scene in the first film where his character has to lose it — but during an unexpected interaction with Kelly, he got all the inspiration he needed!

When working on a scene in Johnny & Clyde, Tyson had an idea he wanted to pitch. In the movie, the actress’ character likes to tease his character (a “henchman” to her role) by putting her fingers in his mouth. While in Megan’s trailer with the musician, born Colson Baker, he suggested in a scene where the 37-year-old’s character dies, his character should put his fingers in her mouth as a “resolution to my character getting his revenge.” Well, let’s just say, MGK did NOT like this idea! Tyson said:

“Colson just goes from zero to raging, awesome, super angry. He was super bummed about me asking if I could put my fingers in Megan Fox’s mouth. He just went ballistic. He kind of went maniac mode.”

While it was a startling moment, the actor said the confrontation was the “greatest gift” because it helped him figure out how to deal with his scene in the other movie, he shared:

“He had a baby’s arm of a joint hanging out of his mouth. And he was fully unhinged. I was like, ‘OK, man, I’m just going to receive you.’ It was the greatest gift, and Megan was such a sweetheart.”

Jeez.

If this is how the Bad Things crooner reacts in a professional setting, just think of how many outbursts he must have in private. Yikes!

As Perezcious readers know, the so-called twin flames have been dealing with messy split speculation ever since February when the Jennifer’s Body alum seemed to suggest her husband-to-be had cheated on her via cryptic social media posts (though she quickly walked back the insinuation). Either way, they’ve had a lot of issues to work through lately, but they seem to be rounding the corner. A source told ET in April:

“Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are doing much better and are taking things day by day. They feel like they are ultimately meant to be together and they are working towards that goal. They believe they are soulmates and hope to build up their trust, honesty, and everlasting commitment to each other.”

After they were spotted in Hawaii vacationing together last month, MGK told ET this month that his partner’s Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover was “hot” while supporting her at the launch event. On Tuesday night, they were seen again in London at the unveiling of his new ring collection. So, things seem to be going well for them. Let’s just hope these outbursts don’t get too out of hand!

Check out Tyson’s full podcast chat (below)!

Reactions? Sound OFF (below)!

