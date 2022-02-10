Megan Fox & Brian Austin Green’s Divorce Is Finally Official!!

She’s totally yours, Machine Gun Kelly!!

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially — and finally! — ex-husband and wife! Nearly two years after filing for divorce in November 2020, a judge signed off on their divorce settlement Tuesday, according to TMZ.

Back in October, the couple submitted their final legal docs to the court, so it’s just been a waiting game until now. The outlet reported that in the settlement, the duo agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their three boys, Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5. It’s unclear what they agreed upon for child and spousal support, but the document did reference an agreement the exes settled on outside of court.

Sources close to the couple also told TMZ that they did not have a prenup, meaning in Cali that anything they acquired during their 10 years of marriage was to be split equally.

In other exciting news: the Jennifer’s Body lead also had her name legally changed back to Megan Fox from Megan Green. Now we have to wonder, will that be switching to Megan Baker once she ties the knot with Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker)?? Something to look forward to, we suppose!

