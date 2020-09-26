New Couple Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Got Matching Tattoos Already? See The Evidence!

It sounds like Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly might have already taken another HUGE step in their white-hot new relationship!

The 30-year-old rapper, real name Colson Baker, released his latest studio album, Tickets to My Downfall, on Friday night and one of the new tracks — featuring the Jennifer’s Body actress herself! — has left fans wondering if the cute couple has secretly gotten tattoos together.

Related: Rumors CONFIRMED — Dolly Parton Really Does Have A Bunch Of Secret Tattoos!

Evidence to support this theory can be heard on MGK’s interlude (below) titled, Banyan Tree, where he and Megan go back and forth waxing poetic about their connection.

Fox asks her man if “remembers the stuff you do with me?” to which he replies, “Yes, of course I do. I cherish you.” She then adds:

“It was just four months ago that we were right here and I met you. That’s not possible.”

Jeez, has it only been that long? Thanks for the reminder! But things get interesting when Megan recites the next line:

“You just got my initials tattooed on you. I just got your nickname tattooed on me.”

Ahhh, there it is. Way to let the cat out of the bag, gurl. This could just be artistic expression, but then again, so could the ink she’s literally referring to here!

Neither of them have shared any updates about the rumored tattoo session and they both have wayyy too many pieces of body art already for us to try and look for a new addition ourselves. However, we will be keeping our eyes peeled for a direct confirmation! It would be a nice way to celebrate their musical collaboration, similar to the matching manicures they opted for after shooting the My Bloody Valentine music video together — except, you know, in a more permanent sense.

Until then, enjoy this carousel of images Kelly uploaded of the two celebrating the big album release on Instagram (below):

We knew things were getting serious when Megan finally introduced MGK to her three sons earlier this month, but this alleged recent move definitely sells it!

Related: MGK Recalls Pete Davidson’s ‘Big D**k Energy’ During Ariana Grande Engagement

While getting inked with your significant other is typically seen as a kiss of death, this just might be one exception to the rule. Kelly admitted he knew there’s was something different about Fox from the moment they met during a recent appearance on Howard Stern‘s eponymous radio show, stating at the time:

“I didn’t know what that was until me and her made eye contact. That’s when I was like, ‘Whoa.’ It was my first experience with being open to love and stuff like that. I definitely wasn’t set up to believe that that’s something that could ever exist.”

Elsewhere in that interview, he even agreed to the host’s prediction they might get married someday soon, too. Dayum!

Again, we’ll keep you informed with any official updates from the pair but until then, Perezcious readers, do U think Megan and MGK are moving too fast or is this love train unstoppable? Tell us your thoughts (below) in the comments.

[Image via Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram]