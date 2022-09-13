Megan Fox Straddles Machine Gun Kelly In VERY Sexed Up Pics Following Breakup Rumors!

Megan Fox is putting a rest to those Machine Gun Kelly split rumors!

The 36-year-old took to Instagram Sunday to share some pics of her sexy look for Beyoncé’s 41st birthday party, where the “theme was roller disco,” according to her post.

And boy did she deliver! Fox is seen in the first two pics from her upload wearing a metallic, checkered bikini top, glimmering short shorts and shoes to match, complete with white leg warmers to tie it all together! Then in the third pic, MGK enters the chat and the two can be seen sitting together on a leopard print chair where Megan is draping her legs over his — which are fitted in shimmery, purple pants for the occasion.

See her full post (below):

They definitely nailed the theme…

The Transformers star then posted a steamy pic to her IG Story where you can see MGK’s hand cupping her booty! The Emo Girl artist also posted a few pics to his own feed, which he charmingly captioned:

“70’s disco porn”

See those snaps (below):

Yeah, if these are just for show and the two are acting like everything is great for the cameras, they’re both doing maybe their best work ever! Ha!

And if that wasn’t enough evidence the lovebirds are still singing, a source close to the two told Entertainment Tonight regarding their current relationship status:

“As of now, Megan and MGK are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation. They both have been super busy work-wise, and personally speaking, having kids of their own, they are naturally swamped on that front as well.”

Hmm. Megan shares Bhodi, Noah, and Journey with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while MGK shares 13-year-old Casey with Emma Cannon. Parent life can be all consuming, but then again… they didn’t have fewer kids when they were together seemingly 24/7 before the rumors.

But you know what? In these new photos Megan and Colson definitely look like if they did have any wrinkles in their whole “twin flame soul” coupling, they’ve ironed them out. They definitely look like they’re right back to drinking each other’s blood or whatever these wild kids do! LOLz!

What are your thoughts on their outfits for Queen Bey’s bday bash? Do you buy their relationship is still going strong? And has been all along? Let us know in the comments (below)!

