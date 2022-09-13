Awkward Or Ex Goals?! Watch Drew Barrymore Talk To Former BF Justin Long About His New Love Kate Bosworth!

Drew Barrymore and Justin Long are seriously wowing us with their maturity and poise — but are they too cool with each other, considering their past history??

The 47-year-old talk show host invited her ex-boyfriend on Monday’s episode of the Drew Barrymore Show, and it was truly a love-fest for the ages! Of course, Drew and her Going the Distance co-star dated on and off from 2007 through 2010, so there is a lot of history there. But Justin has long since moved on with new girlfriend Kate Bosworth!!

During the ep, emotions were high soon after Justin came onstage — and Drew broke down in tears! It was clearly powerful for both of them to re-live their old days together. And re-live it they did!!

Reflecting on the “chaos” and “hedonistic” nature of their past relationship, Drew said at one point:

“We would get together, we would break up. It was hella fun.”

And she continued:

“I will always love you so much. You were so important to me. … I feel like we’ve been through so much together.”

Awww!

The Santa Clarita Diet star reflected on how much she’s grown in the time since the pair was an item now more than a decade ago. She looked back on her maturity and glowingly told the Accepted star:

“When we used to talk and FaceTime, I was always like, ‘You know, I’ve really grown up, Justin. I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was than when we dated.”

And she wasn’t the only one loving the look into past lives! Justin called Drew “the best” and added:

“I love that we maintained our love because I know from my end it will never go away. I love you always. I am glad that we are able to still have that. I mean that. I’ll always love you.”

Wow!

These two are really close for being broken up for a dozen years and all! But if you’re wondering about any potential awkwardness there, Drew wanted to make it abundantly clear that she’s not down to get in Bosworth’s way!

She said to her former man:

“I could not be happier for you. It’s all I want in life is your success and happiness.”

And then continued on by alluding to the 39-year-old actress with a follow-up comment:

“It’s true and I’m so happy that you are in this also amazing relationship. I’m just so happy because you deserve to be happy. I’m so thrilled for you.”

It sounds like the feeling is mutual, too!

Justin, who first linked up with Kate last year after the pair shot House Of Darkness together, told Drew the trio ought to hang out together sometime soon:

“She does all those things. And she adores you. She is the most supportive, most wonderful. You would love hanging out with her. We’ll all go out together.”

Whoa! Nothing like bringing your current GF around your longtime ex. But is that awkward?? Or are the vibes really that good?!

Y’all can be the judge(s), Perezcious readers!

Watch the exchange as part of the full segment from Drew’s Monday morning talk show (below):

Definitely interesting, that’s for sure! Honestly, we love that these two can appreciate each other from afar and look back on their history with fond memories!

Still, we get that there could be some awkwardness in this sitch, too. It’s always messy with an ex!!

Reactions???

