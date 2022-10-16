Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Double Duty Hosting & Performing On Saturday Night Live -- Highlights HERE!

Megan Thee Stallion took over Studio 8H!

The 27-year-old rapper pulled double duty as both host and musical guest for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live – and she really delivered some hilarious moments throughout the night! As usual, the cast kick started the show with the cold open, this time taking on the January 6 committee hearings. Ch-ch-check out the sketch (below):

Afterward, Megan stepped onto the stage for the opening monologue and introduced the audience to her various nicknames and titles – including a recent one that she received: college graduate. But she joked that after touring and making an album while finishing her degree at Texas Southern University, she is really going by the name of “Megan Thee bitch that needs some sleep.” And, of course, Megan also had to “address a certain incident that” might be “on everybody’s mind” – and no, it is not the news of her home in El Lay getting robbed while she was in New York City. Instead, she said:

“No, I do not know why Popeyes took the Hottie Sauce off the menu. And hotties, if you want the sauce back, you gotta take that up with the Popeyes lady, not me! Alright?”

LOLz! You can ch-ch-check out the opening monologue below:

In her first sketch, Megan played a nurse, alongside Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson, for the faux medical drama “Hot Girl Hospital.” The fake series follows the three nurses as they help out patients with various emergencies — not anything health related, though! Find out what actually goes on at the hospital (below):

The Body rapper later starred in a sketch called “Girl Talk,” which centers around a talk show host bringing up audience members who ask questions and for some advice on different problems. However, they all solely communicated by saying the word “girl” with varying inflections. Check it out (below):

Moving on…

The “Weekend Update” delivered some of its strongest and darkest jokes this week. Colin Jost and Michael Che first went off on everyone involved with the January 6 hearing from Donald Trump’s 14-page letter to Nancy Pelosi saying she’d gladly to go to prison for punching the former president. Later in the segment, Michael delivered a hilarious line about Manhattan congressional candidate Mike Itkis, who is running on a platform that includes sex positivity, releasing a sex tape:

“We share a lot of the same positions.”

Then, Chloe Fineman and Heidi Gardner teamed up to portray two Texas moms, Debbie Hole and Stacey Bussy, to speak about how the new movie Hocus Pocus 2 and candy is “satanic.” Oh, and there is a completely random demon possession and exorcism halfway through their whole spiel. Ch-ch-check out the entire “Weekend Update” (below):

Too funny!!!

Closing the night, SNL riffed off movies like Dangerous Minds and Freedom Writers as Ego comes on as a substitute teacher with insulting assumptions about her students. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

While Megan nailed her sketches, one of her biggest highlights was when she delivered a powerful and emotional performance of her song Anxiety, during which the artist became visibly and audibly choked up as she rapped about her late mother. See the beauty pageant-themed number (below):

She later returned for a second stellar performance of NDA and Plan B (below):

An absolutely amazing job from Megan! What did YOU think about the episode, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments. You can also see the rest of the sketches (below):

[Image via Saturday Night Live/YouTube]