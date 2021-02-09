Vampire Diaries Reunion! Nina Dobrev & Paul Wesley Reunite For Couples Ski Trip

While it’s not the big reunion we’ve probably all been hoping for, it will have to do!

Over the weekend, The Vampire Diaries alums Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley reunited on the slopes for a couple’s trip… amid the ongoing pandemic. SMH!

The 32-year-old starlet dragged along her boyfriend Shaun White to Jackson Hole, Wyoming with her former co-star and his wife Ines de Ramon.

The pair shared some photos and videos of their time together as they went skiing and snowboarding at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. In an Instagram post, the 38-year-old actor wrote:

“My kind of superbowl Sunday w/ @nina @shaunwhite @inesdrmn.”

Nina posted some pics of the four of them all bundled up in their snow gear and goggles with the caption, “sometimes you gotta double up.” A friendly reminder to all to wear a mask even on the slopes!

She also shared a few snapshots on her Insta Stories of her, Paul, and Ines, whom she referred to as her “Powder pals.” So cute!

This is also not the first time that the TVD stars reunited during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Back in September, they previously had a sweet puppy date at one of their homes.

In case you didn’t know, Nina and Shaun first sparked romance rumors back in March, when they were spotted out together on a bike riding adventure in Malibu, California. They became Insta official in May, when the professional snowboarder took a video of the star cutting his hair. Paul and his wifey got married in 2019.

Glad to see the two are still such good friends — especially since they used to not get along on set!

[Image via Nina Dobrev/Instagram ]