Meghan King Is Back On The Dating Circuit Weeks After Splitting From BF Christian Schauf

Meghan King is doing her thing once again!

It’s been weeks since she split from her previous boyfriend of six months, Christian Schauf, and she’s of course still getting past her former marriage and messy divorce from estranged husband Jim Edmonds. But the former Real Housewives of Orange County star nevertheless wants to get back on the dating scene ASAP! And, well, here we are!

The podcast host spoke to Us Weekly about the dating landscape she was finding amid the coronavirus pandemic’s winter surge, as well as her give-and-take with three young children at home and figuring out how (and when) to bring them into the picture with the men she’s seeing.

For now, it sounds like it’s a bit of a juggling act for the 36-year-old momma, who said (below):

“I was kind of dating, but then the [coronavirus] pandemic hit when I was starting to date. … Then I’m dating in St. Louis, and that is a little bit more awkward. When the guy comes to the front door, I’m like, ‘OK, do you come to the front door? Or do I allow you to be a gentleman, or do I hide my kids? Do I wait until they’re already asleep? How does this work?’”

And while the Intimate Knowledge podcast host admitted she doesn’t quite have that balance figured out yet, she’s determined to shield her kids from her dating life until whenever absolutely necessary.

She added:

“But also, a part of me says, ‘Look, this is Mommy’s life.’ … I’m not going to have just a revolving door and make that a priority, my number one priority in my life. I feel like to hide it from my children is hiding a part of what they are experiencing, even peripherally, as part of their reality. I don’t want to do that either. I’ve started telling my daughter I’m going on dates when I go out with my girlfriends too, so that she doesn’t think of going on a date is just I’m leaving her for a boy. I want her to think I’m just going out at night with a friend.”

And she continued on from there, too, noting that the dating differences in St. Louis are just a little bit different than what she’d been used to in Los Angeles:

“It’s a little bleaker. The men overall are not quite as interesting, in my opinion, but there’s definitely upsides. They are more, I would say, true to themselves, more family-oriented. There’s definitely pros and cons, which is all the reasons I love St. Louis and all the reasons I hate St. Louis, and vice-versa with L.A. I need to find that guy who’s the perfect mix of the St. Louis values with the L.A. attitude.”

