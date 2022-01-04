Meghan King Calls Out Troll Who Criticized Her Social Media Use Following Abrupt End To Marriage!

Don’t come for Meghan King!

That’s good advice any time, but it’s especially good advice right now. After all, she just went through some major s**t with the recent shocking end of her all-too-brief marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens.

And now, she’s understandably clapping back on social media commenters who aren’t exactly being so nice and kind to the newly-single mom during her time of need!

It all started on Monday morning, when the former Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram to share a new post showing herself taking part in an early morning yoga session with her adorable kiddos.

Along with sharing the video itself, which you can see (below), Meghan tried to be as positive as she could be in the comments despite the abrupt end of her new marriage, writing:

“Warrior your way through your first day back to real life in 2022. It’s gonna be ok. We will do this even if we look or feel silly at times and even if the world is watching. We are [in] this together. I love you.”

Here’s the full post:

Seems innocent enough, right?! Well, apparently not for some commenters!

King’s new content attracted a few hundred comments from her 1 million followers — and probably a few from people who aren’t following her, too, like one particular person (below)…

Some comments struck a resoundingly positive cord, like one follower who wrote this uplifting message:

“So many people made so many mean comments towards you. In 2022, work on being KIND folks. We are all doing our best to figure this thing called life out. Wishing you and your family all the best Meghan.”

Nice! We could use more of that on social media!

In one response to that comment, though, one particularly nasty troll called out the former Bravo-lebrity for posting on social media through her unfortunate breakup. The nasty commenter wrote:

“Except she is trying to figure out for likes… she needs to heal and get off social media.”

Ouch!

Getting off social media definitely may be some solid advice in general, but who’s to say Meghan doesn’t find good things about being on Instagram, even after her breakup?!

And who’s to know she’s posting “for likes” and nothing else?? That’s SUPER cynical!

Seeing the whole convo happen, Meghan didn’t hold back in her response. Hours later, she popped into the comments section and shared this retort in response (below):

“How about I decide what’s good for me and you follow along or don’t?”

Amen!

If you don’t like it, don’t follow it. Seems pretty simple to us!

What do U think about nasty unsolicited comments like this on celeb IG accounts, Perezcious readers?

Share your thoughts about that seemingly endless issue and Meghan’s response down in the comments (below)!

