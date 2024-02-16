Prince Harry Breaks Silence On King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis AND Reconciliation Hopes!

Prince Harry has finally opened up about his father King Charles III‘s scary cancer diagnosis.

During an exclusive interview with Good Morning America out on Friday that was recorded in Canada amid an Invictus Games event, the Duke of Sussex confirmed that he “spoke to” his ailing father about the health condition before deciding to head to the UK for a quick visit earlier this month. When questioned about what his emotions were like during the reunion, he coyly said:

“Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

Considering he lives so far away, it is such a privilege to be able to drop everything and catch a flight on such short notice. Glad he understands that!

As for how the 75-year-old’s prognosis is looking, Meghan Markle‘s husband refused to answer. Instead, he insisted “that stays between me and him.” That said, the 39-year-old was confident in the fact that the monarch’s condition could help him reconcile with his father and the rest of his family, saying:

“Absolutely. Yeah, I’m sure. Throughout all these [Invictus Games] families, I see it on a day-to-day basis. Again, the strength of the family unit coming together. So, yeah, I think any illness, any sickness, brings families together. I see it time and time again, and that makes me very happy.”

Whoa! He sounds positive! But, then again, the Spare author made it very clear he’s committed to his family life in California first and foremost. However, he does have plans to get back to England as much as possible throughout this health scare:

“I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through the UK or back to the UK, so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

Well, that’s good! He’s made it clear he’s willing to do what it takes to be by His Majesty’s side when necessary! And in some ways, that’s all any of us can really ask for in a time of need — fractured relationships and all notwithstanding. And the fact that he’s not rushing to be in London right now suggests things are looking okay for the King. We sure hope so, at least! Ch-ch-check out his convo (below):

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9i — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

