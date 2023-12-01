Meghan Markle Sources Deny She Leaked 'Royal Racist' Names -- She NEVER Wanted Them Publicly Identified?!

Meghan Markle is denying having anything to do with the royal racist leak!

Those close to the Duchess of Sussex told The Daily Telegraph on Friday that she had NOTHING to do with the names of the two alleged racists getting leaked in the Dutch version of Omid Scobie‘s book Endgame. As we’ve been covering, a supposedly erroneous version of the royal biographer’s book contained the alleged identities of those who had made comments about Prince Archie‘s skin tone before he was born. It all stemmed from letters written between the Suits alum and King Charles III, sent shortly after her Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021.

The royal insider claimed he’d seen the notes and that Meg had named those involved in the icky convos — but in the English version, he made a point not to name-check them for legal reasons. But then people quickly realized the names were included in the Dutch version and it was pulled from shelves. Piers Morgan, and now several other sources, have since identified them as allegedly Charles and Princess Catherine. Because this leak is a major attack on the royal family, people quickly blamed the former actress for the scandal — but now her camp is shutting this theory down!

Speaking to the outlet, sources confirmed that while the mother of two did name the pair in a letter she wrote, she “never intended them to be publicly identified.” Furthermore, neither she nor anyone associated with her leaked them to the author.

Naturally, the royal family is reportedly considering legal action and some lawyers also think the Sussexes should sue the Finding Freedom writer or, at the very least, address the rumors publicly. Royal author Phil Dampier told the DailyMail.com‘s MailOnline:

“The onus is now very much on Harry and Meghan. If they are not behind this book and don’t believe the royal relatives are racist they should now come out and say so. Their silence speaks volumes and I can’t see any reconciliations any time soon.”

It tends to be the royal family’s motto to ignore rumors, so it’ll be inneresting to see if anyone speaks out!

Meanwhile, Omid is continuing to maintain he had nothing to do with the bombshell leak — going so far as to swear on his life and his family’s — while adding that he’s “hurt” by the allegations this is all just a publicity stunt, he said on Newsnight. FWIW, one of the two translators who worked on the book told MailOnline they didn’t make the names up, insisting:

“The names of the royals were there in black and white. I did not add them.”

Well, someone f**ked up! And whoever it is must be shaking in their boots right now because they could be in a lot of legal trouble if any of the royals decide to take action. Oof!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? How do you think Omid got ahold of the letters if neither party leaked them? Sound OFF (below)!

