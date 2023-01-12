Former Palace Staffers Not Backing Down From Claims Of Meghan Markle's Bullying!

The former palace staffers that accused Meghan Markle of bullying are sticking by their statments!

As you know, two senior staffers accused the former actress of bullying during her time as a royal. Queen Elizabeth II privately funded an investigation conducted by independent external investigators to prove whether or not those allegations were true at the time. However, the palace actually “buried” the results and said they’ll never release them!

At the time, royal expert Duncan Larcombe shared his belief to True Royalty TV‘s The Royal Beat that it actually might have confirmed Meghan was a bully, but the royals were trying to avoid a fight with Meghan and Prince Harry:

“I think the reason they are not publishing any of this is that the Palace is running scared of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I think they know that if they publish the report, the next thing that will happen potentially is for Harry and Meghan to play the victim and go on Oprah.”

Those results didn’t stay hidden forever. In the Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown by Valentine Low, a source claimed Meghan left her former staff members completely “broken” and shaking in fear over screaming tirades when she was at Kensington Palace:

“There were a lot of broken people. Young women were broken by their behaviour.”

And the accusers are NOT pulling back following the release of Harry’s memoir Spare. Low told Page Six the palace aids who quit are maintaining that Meghan is a bully:

“The people I spoke to are absolutely still sticking to their story, claiming that Meghan bullied them. I can’t speak to the truth of that, of course, because I wasn’t in the room and I haven’t heard Meghan’s side. But my sources still very much stick to their story.”

Their stories very much differ from those told by the Duke of Sussex in his new book, where he claimed his wife “checked on staff who were ill, sent baskets of food or flowers or goodies to anyone struggling, depressed, off sick.”

Aside from any accusations or tension, though, the author still thinks it’s “terrible” Harry and Meghan are no longer working royals:

“This was like a divorce. There are acrimonious divorces and there are amicable divorces. This was horribly acrimonious, but it didn’t have to be like that. Part of the fault is Harry and Meghan. I think they behave like teenagers, I think they’re blinkered, they’re stubborn.”

Low continued on to share he believes nothing had to “be like this”:

“They didn’t engage well with the royal family. Also, I think, the royal household, in general, is an institution that didn’t handle it well, because they didn’t see it coming. It could have been done so much more amicably. It didn’t have to be like this.”

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is Meghan a bully or does this instance go along with how Spare alleges some details were "planted" to make certain royals look bad?

