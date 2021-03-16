Meghan Markle Sends Jessica Mulroney Flowers -- Are They No Longer On The Outs??

Wait, are Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney friends again?! It seems like a strong possibility as the Duchess of Sussex sent her supposed ex-bestie a sweet gift for her 41st birthday — just months after the now 41-year-old was accused of “racist bullying.”

The celebrity stylist shared a photo on her Instagram Stories on Sunday of a massive arrangement of pink roses sent to her from the Duchess of Sussex herself. Alongside the pic, Mulroney wrote how she was the “LUCKIEST FRIEND” before adding “XXXX, THX MM.”

We can pretty much confirm “MM” stood for Meghan Markle, even if she didn’t say it explicitly. It’s a tad ironic, though, if we do say so ourselves, just given Mulroney’s past racist actions and Markle’s recent explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she specifically discussed racism she faced within the royal family. In the tell-all conversation, the Archewell founder revealed an unnamed someone had expressed some “concerns” to Prince Harry about “how dark” their son Archie’s skin would be.

In case you didn’t know, MM and Jess had an incredibly close friendship for many years since meeting in 2011 when Meghan was filming Suits. Mulroney not only earned a coveted invite to Meghan and Harry’s 2018 wedding, her twin sons were given the honor of being page boys in the ceremony.

So it was a big deal when Markle reportedly cut ties with Mulroney after she was accused of abusing her “textbook white privilege” in interactions with a Black social media influencer named Sasha Exeter. The social media personality claimed the bridal consultant was “threatening her livelihood” in response to a Black Lives Matter call to action on Instagram. Mulroney later publicly apology to Exeter, saying:

“As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that. I promise to continue to learn and listen on how I can use my privilege to elevate and support Black voices.”

Markle chose to remain silent throughout the scandal, but a source previously told Us Weekly how the former actress took “offense” to the I Do, Redo host’s use of their friendship as a form of defense. Another insider further revealed the duchess was still “supportive of Jessica” but planned to “distance herself” from the longtime pal at the time. Sources at the time also told Page Six:

“I don’t know what the tipping point was, but Jess has been on the outs for some time. Their friendship is definitely not what it was. And really, how can you have such a close friendship when one person is basically making a career out of the friendship?”

But in September, the Canadian set the record straight on her IG story, writing:

“I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done.”

As you may know, Mulroney recently came to the star’s defense after Markle was accused of bullying royal aides before her exit as a senior member. The fashionista posted a photo on the ‘gram of them having an intimate dinner, writing with it:

“I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics and the press like this woman. In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy and love.”

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry has denied the bullying accusations, calling them part of a “calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.” Following the allegations, Buckingham Palace announced an investigation into the matters and has since brought an outside law firm to help.

What do you guys say? Are Meghan and Jessica BFFs again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

