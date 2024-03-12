The View's Whoopi Goldberg Defends Princess Catherine's Photoshop Fail, BUT…

Whoopi Goldberg is standing up for Princess Catherine!

On Monday’s episode of The View, the co-host went on the defense in favor of Kate Middleton‘s decision to photoshop a Mother’s Day family portrait, which has sparked dozens of conspiracy theories about her health and well-being. The only problem? Whoopi totally missed the point! Standing up for Kate and downplaying the severity of the edits, Whoopi argued at the roundtable:

“I’m sorry, I know very few people who don’t manipulate their own photos. I mean all you gotta do is swipe — none of those people look like those people look.”

She’s not wrong! Everyone’s tweaking their photos these days — but that’s not really the point here…

Related: Kate Beckinsale Is Crying In A Hospital Bed! What Happened?!



As her co-stars Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin tried to point out, there are a LOT of other odd factors at play with this photo — going way beyond the “filtering” Whoopi was focused on. Take, for example, the fact Kate called herself an “amateur photographer” when apologizing for the photoshop — despite the fact Prince William supposedly took the photo!

Clapping back, the Sister Act alum doubled down, insisting she’s still an “amateur photographer, that’s what they do.” Regardless of who took the photo, Whoopi added:

“It doesn’t change the fact that she said, ‘Listen, I manipulated the pictures, I’m sorry!'”

But fans in the YouTube comments fired back at the 68-year-old’s hot take, trying to explain to her no one was upset with Kate. The issue is, no one is feeling confident Kate had anything to do with that pic OR the statement! Or if she’s even OK! They wrote:

“The point wasn’t that the photos were airbrushed. It was that they were photoshopped. There was no evidence that they didn’t photo[shop] Kate into the photo.” “I don’t think Whoopie understands the story” “Whoopi railroading everyone else with her opinion..” “It was not retouched.. they [photo agencies] said it was MANIPULATED”

Referencing some of the conspiracy theories surfacing, another wrote:

“That photo was not slightly edited – it was a photoshopped image of the kids from last year and a picture of her face from her vogue photoshoot. If it was, they’d release the original image.”

See?? Nobody online is upset Kate may have airbrushed the photo — that happens all the time! What’s the matter is that some of the world’s most reputable photo agencies — who don’t care about a little retouching (!!!) — put out a “kill notice” on the snapshot because they believed it wasn’t an authentic image and had been altered too much to be credible! The way we’re reading it, they don’t think the pic is credible enough to be, well… proof of life!

Given the fact this photo was clearly meant to act as proof the 42-year-old is just fine amid her surgery recovery and the speculation that has followed, it’s concerning AF to see the photo was faked! This goes beyond removing some wrinkles! But Whoopi just didn’t get it! See the heated debate (below)!

Reactions?! Whose side of the debate are you on? Let us know (below)!

[Image via The View/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]