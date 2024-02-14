Sorry, Haters! Meghan Markle Has A New Podcast Coming!

Buckle up, haters! Meghan Markle is about take you on a new ride!

Prince Harry‘s wife last walked away from podcasting in something of a disgraceful spot after Spotify parted ways with her much-anticipated (and very expensive) Archetypes series last June. But now, Archewell Audio is back with a brand-new podcasting contract! AND it includes a deal to license out her old Archetypes shows on a new platform!! Whoa!

On Tuesday, Lemonada Media announced that their podcasting network has completed a deal to re-release the first season of the Duchess of Sussex‘s Archetypes podcast. And not only that, but the 42-year-old mom of two is going to launch a totally new podcast on Lemonada’s channels, too! That’s right! It’s going to be a double-dose of Meghan for her fans… and her haters!

There’s no word on what the Suits alum’s new podcast project will be called, or what it will focus on. But even without those details public yet, Meg sounds happy AF to be jumping back in! She released a statement about the Lemonada deal on Tuesday, noting:

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting. Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.”

No word yet on the dollar figures with this deal, either. As you may recall, Meghan and Harry had reportedly signed a $25 million deal with Spotify a few years back before that all went down in flames last summer. Still, Markle has been making rumblings about a Hollywood comeback lately and, well, here we are!

A couple thoughts on our end: first, things clearly ended really badly at Spotify for Lemonada Media to swipe the first season of Archetypes and re-release it. Ya know?! Second: we reported back in October that Meghan was VERY keen on signing a podcast deal ASAP. That obviously didn’t happen — or if Lemonada was the player back then, it took a while for this thing to come together! And third: it’s no wonder why Meghan and Harry just debuted their already-controversial new website! We figured new projects were on the way, but we didn’t think they were coming within hours of that site’s launch! Surprise!

Clearly, Meghan is pivoting hard to get back in the content game. Do U think this is a good move, Perezcious readers?? Will U give her new podcast a (second) chance after her Spotify sputter?! Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

