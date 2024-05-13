Meghan Markle Pays Tribute To Princess Diana With Sentimental Gift From Her Jewelry Collection

Meghan Markle honored Princess Diana during her trip to Nigeria!

The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing a diamond cross necklace that once belonged to husband Prince Harry‘s mother. The piece was worn on Saturday at a reception for military families in Abuja. See (below):

Gorgeous!

According to People on Sunday, the necklace — which features a diamond-encrusted cross on a gold chain — was a gift from Harry to Meghan. So sweet!

This is just one of several pieces of his mother’s jewelry the Spare author has since passed on to his wife. He’s also gifted the mother of two Diana’s butterfly earrings and an aquamarine ring, plus he used two of her diamonds to make Meg’s engagement ring. It’s no secret how often Diana and Meghan are compared to one another — passing down jewelry just doubles down on all that!

Speaking of… When the Suits alum arrived in the African country for the couple’s first international tour since leaving the royal family, she also seemingly honored her late mother-in-law by wearing a gold collar necklace (see below). Diana wore a very similar piece of bling during her visit to Nigeria in 1990 with King Charles III. It’s unclear if this was intentional, but it seems likely!

See Diana’s gold necklace HERE.

BTW, the gold necklace was worn alongside a dress that was notably titled the “Windsor,” which many fans viewed as a dig at Harry’s estranged relatives. If Meghan put that much thought into the name of her dress, we wouldn’t be surprised if she purposefully used Diana’s past fashion as inspiration for this trip, too!

(Also, for those who believe in such things… does anyone else wonder if wearing someone’s jewelry might be the kind of thing that would give you enough of a link to be visited by their ghost? Just askin’…)

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

