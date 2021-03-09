Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Revealed The Sex Of Baby No. 2 -- Now See The Pic!

The world’s media is focused on some of the biggest bombshells Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped in their interview with Oprah Winfrey — the racism from the Royal family, the Palace’s influence on the media, the suicidal feelings the Duchess felt.

It’s a lot.

However, for Harry and Meghan and their closest confidants, it’s all old news. The biggest bombshell for them is the bun in Meg’s oven being… wait for it…

A GIRL!

Yes, buried underneath the Palace intrigue and anti-royalist sentiment is the sweet news that Master Archie is going to have a little sister.

Harry and Meg’s pal Misan Harriman celebrated by posting an absolutely AH-Mazing photo of the mom/mom-to-be cradling her 22-month-old in her arms while showing off her growing baby bump — with Harry right beside her!

The idyllic perfection of the pic is testament to the fact the Sussexes made the right call to leave and find their happiness. Oh, and it’s just TOO CUTE!

See the adorable pic (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon.]