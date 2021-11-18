Meghan Markle Reveals Classic Prince Harry Halloween Story -- And Archie & Lili's Costumes This Year!

Disguise masters!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are one of the most famous couples in the world now, but even before they debuted their relationship for the world, the spotlight on Harry’s love life was so bright they had to work hard to avoid it. Before their romance “was out in the world,” they came up with a strategic way to party like normal young adults while going unnoticed by fans!

In an appearance on Ellen Thursday, the Suits alum admitted the couple attended a Halloween party in Toronto for “one fun night out on the town” before going public with their relationship — completely in costume! Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were also there undetected! She explained:

“It was a post-apocalypse theme [party], so we had all of this very bizarre costume going on, and we were able to just have one final fun night out.”

Ellen DeGeneres then shared that she had suggested the Duke and Duchess of Sussex get in costume for this year’s Halloween to “actually go out,” but the duo decided to keep it much more casual. The 40-year-old explained:

“We were at home, and we saw you guys, which was great. But, no, we wanted to do something fun for the kids. And then the kids were just not into it at all.”

Oh, no!! Kids not into Halloween?? That’s every parent’s worst nightmare. LOLz!!

While it’s not clear exactly what the couple had set up for their kids, it sounds like the little ones just weren’t a fan of dressing up. The momma admitted:

“Archie was a dinosaur for maybe five minutes.”

The 2-year-old was apparently talked into “putting the head on,” according to the host, who added that 5-month-old Lilibet dressed as a skunk. What a funny choice! Meghan explained:

“I know, like, Flower from Bambi.”

Ch-ch-check out the full clip (below)!

In another clip released earlier this week, the actress chatted about her early days as a hopeful performer visiting the same studio lot Ellen is taped at for auditions, sharing:

“I would park at gate three and then I would scoot on over, and what was so nice is the security guards would always say, ‘Break a leg, we hope you get it!’ So to drive in today was very different.”

How sweet!!

Speaking about the Suits alum’s full appearance on the show, a source told Page Six on Wednesday that the appearance was a great success and surprise to many. The insider claimed:

“[Meghan] was incredibly relaxed and fun and showed a whole different side to herself.”

It sounds like the live studio audience was loving her interview as well, the source noted that they “laughed a lot” — and “didn’t know she was [a] guest until she walked out and they went wild.”

As to be expected from the Duchess, she was on her best behavior the whole time too! The activist apparently “said thank you to everybody behind the scenes” and was “so normal and sweet.” That was probably quite the relief for the Ellen staff! Ha! Just sayin’!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Can you believe no one recognized them??

[Image via Euan Cherry/WENN & Ellen DeGeneres/YouTube]