Lil Nas X On Maury?! See The EXPLOSIVE Trailer Featuring His Ex-Boyfriend!

We continue to be floored by Lil Nas X‘s insanely clever marketing!!

The musician, born Montero Lamar Hill, just debuted a trailer for his upcoming appearance on… Maury?!

Yup, you read that right! The That’s What I Want singer is headed to the legendary daytime TV show to hash out his issues with on-screen lover Yai Ariza. The duo were depicted falling in love during the single’s music video which dropped in September. The swoon-worthy football players’ love affair ended with the shocking twist Ariza’s character had a wife and 4-year-old son (played by the same actors in the trailer). Now, they’re all returning to the small screen to dive deeper into the familial issues!!

In true Maury fashion, the upcoming episode, premiering next Wednesday, promises to include a scorned wife, on-air paternity test, and an unconventional marriage proposal — oh, and drama for daaaaaaaays!! Narrated by host Maury Povich, the teaser explains:

“Montero found the love of his life. But was shocked to discover Yai was married… with a child. Is Yai the dad? Or will Montero get exactly what he wants?”

Wowowow! Just watch for yourself!!

Holy s**t! What a way to continue the epic storyline of Montero — and to do it with his own IRL ex-boyfriend?? Iconic!

Lil Nas X first sparked romance rumors with Yai in August before confirming he’d “found someone special” (AKA “the one”) just weeks before they shared fiery on-screen chemistry in the music video. But the Industry Baby’s relationship didn’t last long. Last month, he admitted on SiriusXM‘s Hits 1 LA:

“We were dating, and we are still on very good terms. You know, we may date again, I’m sure.”

The 22-year-old also revealed they split so he could focus on his career, adding:

“I love him; he is amazing… I wanted to kind of focus on my music right now.”

Hmm… Clearly, they’re still cool with each other if they’re appearing on a dramatic AF talk show together! Think this could be the couple’s way of going public… again? Or is it just the work of a clever marketing plan and the actor’s contract? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!!

