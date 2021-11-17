Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance On Ellen -- But She & Prince Harry Won’t Visit Queen Elizabeth For Christmas?!

Lots of couples have to choose which side of the family to spend the holidays with, but it’s a particularly loaded debate for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

One obstacle is that the couple has moved half a world away from the prince’s British relatives, though he managed the trip a couple times so far without his wife. More pressing is the fact that there’s a lot of bad blood amongst the Royal Family right now – and a lot of resentment towards Meg and Harry about how they handled their departure.

If you were hoping the holidays might soften the tensions amongst the royals, unfortunately, Page Six has bad news. According to “multiple royal sources,” the Sussexes will not be attending Christmas in the UK, despite an invitation to attend the celebration at Sandringham with the rest of the royals. An insider claimed:

“There’s a lot that goes into the logistics and the planning of the family Christmas, so of course, staff know that Harry and Meghan are not coming. If they were, they would have communicated it to their family by now. But this is Her Majesty’s first Christmas without her husband, so one would have hoped they would want to be with her.”

Despite the ongoing feud between the military vet and other members of the fam, he and his wife have only had positive things to say about their relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. It’s unfortunate, then, that they won’t be spending the holiday with the matriarch, especially considering the fact that she’s never met their daughter Lili — and given the ruler’s recent ill health.

Page Six suggested that the Archewell founders didn’t “want to cause the inevitable headlines” of a visit. However, the source criticized:

“I think everyone understands there will be a frenzy when they both come back to the UK, but they need to rip the [Band-Aid] off and get on with it.”

In fact, this insider observed that it will be worse if they don’t return to England together until the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. They explained:

“If that is the first time they are back in the country since Megxit, and they suck all the oxygen from the Queen, that will be just terrible.”

Hmm. These royal insiders are not always fair towards Harry and Meghan, but we can understand this perspective. We also understand not wanting to spend the holidays amongst hostile relatives, though.

Meanwhile, the Suits alum did pay a more surprising visit, this one far closer to home. The actress taped an appearance for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will air on Thursday. The episode marks her first talk show appearance since marrying Harry.

In a preview of the interview, the momma of two reminisced about driving to that very same studio lot to audition for acting roles. She shared:

“I would park at gate three, and then I would scoot on over. And what was so nice was the security guards here would always say, ‘Break a leg, we hope you get it!'” Meghan shares. “So the drive in today was very different.”

She recalled:

“I had this very, very old Ford Explorer Sport and at a certain point the key stopped working on the driver’s side so you couldn’t get yourself in through the door. So after auditions, I’d park at the back of the parking lot and I’d open the trunk and climb in and pull it shut behind me and climb in over all my seats to get out. That’s how I would come to and fro.”

If anyone noticed her, she said:

“I would play it off. I’d be like, ‘Oh, just looking for my resume and my highlighters for my script. Oh maybe it’s back there!’ The things we do.”

LOLz! Things look a lot different for Meghan now — we mean, she’s turning down invitations to Christmas with the Queen of England for goodness’ sake!

Ch-ch-check out the Ellen clip (below):

