RHOC Star Taylor Armstrong Is Bisexual & Reveals She Was In A Years-Long Relationship With A Woman!

Taylor Armstrong has been in love with a woman. And we love to hear it!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about her past secret romance years ago during this week’s most recent episode of the longstanding Bravo show. And even though she was infamously married to Russell Armstrong before his death by suicide in 2011, she had a previous same-sex relationship long before that which very few people knew about. Well, until now, that is!

This all came up on the show’s latest ep when the cast flew up to a Montana ranch for a girls’ trip. Cast newcomer Jennifer Pedantri was all wet to bunk with Armstrong and the rest of the girls in the rental house for the evening when she queried Taylor about her sexuality.

After Pedantri asked if the reality TV vet was bisexual, Armstrong replied in the affirmative and added:

“Now are you nervous about me being in the bunkhouse with you?”

When Pedantri brushed that lighthearted attempt at humor aside, Taylor went on to explain that she actually dated a woman for five years (!) before meeting her late first husband nearly 20 years ago.

The 52-year-old explained to the cast newcomer how serious her same-sex relationship — which occurred prior to meeting Russell in 2004 — had been at the time:

“Hell, I know marriages that don’t last that long. Most people are surprised to find out that I’m bisexual probably just because of stereotypes.”

Then, Armstrong — who married attorney John Bluher back in 2014, and continues to be with him a decade later — concluded smartly:

“I mean it’s not something I broadcast, but I’m open to all people who have great souls that you can love.”

Amen!

Obviously, it’s big news that Armstrong was in a same-sex relationship for so many years back in the late 1990s and/or early 2000s. But it’s also not big news. Right? Love is love!! She’s entitled to love anyone she wants if it’s healthy and consensual and mutual and all that good stuff. Snaps and claps for living life on her terms! And here’s hoping the world continues to normalize that like it totally should be!

And also, snaps and claps for her being proud enough and confident enough about it to come forward and be so honest. Lord knows she’s been through a lot with all the abuse allegations involving Russell, and then his shocking and unexpected death by hanging in August of 2011.

What do U make of Armstrong’s big reveal, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised to hear it or not?

Sound OFF with your take on her lovely love history down in the comments (below)…

