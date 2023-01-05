Meghan Markle Was Reprimanded For Saying Princess Catherine Had 'Baby Brain'?!

In his much-anticipated new book, Prince Harry has revealed yet another ugly scene between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton that occurred way back in 2018.

During a disagreement, he writes, Meghan told Kate — who was pregnant with her and Prince William‘s third child, Prince Louis — that she had “baby brain because of her hormones”. Ouch! Pretty personal… but it quickly became more! That comment then kicked off a reprimand from the royal family and really opened the rift between Meghan and Kate.

According to DailyMail.com, Prince Harry writes in Spare about how the now-41-year-old Meghan made the off-hand comment to Kate just prior to the Suits star’s wedding to the new author.

Per the outlet’s excerpt, Harry recalls:

“There was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses and Kate was very upset.”

And Meghan’s checkmate to win the argument was to tell her she didn’t know what she was talking about because she’s pregnant? Eesh! Not cool. But how did this become Palace business?

He says Meghan was reprimanded for the comment. The American TV star was told she “wasn’t close enough” to Kate to make a remark about the woman’s hormones. In response, Markle herself became “offended” by being dismissed so decisively during the row.

The outlet also consulted a “well-placed source” on the matter. That insider explained how wedding rehearsal discussions were the impetus for the “baby brain” remark. And, interestingly, the insider notes how Harry’s Spare re-telling doesn’t make his wife look so good:

“In the book Harry says that there was a discussion about the timing of the wedding rehearsal and the flower girl dresses and Kate was very upset. Meghan said that Kate must have ‘baby brain’ because of her hormones. It caused a huge row because Meghan was told that she wasn’t close enough to her sister-in-law to discuss her hormones and it wasn’t the way people spoke to each other within the Royal Family. The book makes clear that Meghan felt the fall-out wasn’t her fault, but it doesn’t exactly make her look very good either.”

Yeah, we have to agree. While the Palace reprimand seems weird and oppressive, she was definitely in the wrong for saying it. We actually appreciate Harry not sugarcoating it to pretend Meghan never said anything wrong.

Per Page Six, Buckingham Palace had “no comment” on these latest claims from Harry’s forthcoming memoir.

Of course, this isn’t the first jaw-dropping tale to come from this much-anticipated book. We’ve been documenting those big brouhahas as they come up. At least one thing is for sure: its release is going to make a wild time next Tuesday!!

