Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Star Describes 'Terrible & Foul' Smell During Royal Wedding!

Even royal weddings don’t go off without a hitch!

In a new episode of Barstool Sports‘ Chicks in the Office podcast last week, Suits star Rick Hoffman revealed that there was a TERRIBLE smell in St. George’s Chapel during Meghan Markle‘s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. Oof!

Perezcious readers may recall there was a very viral photo of the actor, who played Louis Litt in the legal drama, looking downright disgusted in the crowd as he sat and watched the nuptials. You know — this one:

everyone say thank you rick hoffman for giving us one of the most iconic moments to ever happen at a royal wedding pic.twitter.com/cPf1Vm922x — georgia (@georgiassuits) May 19, 2019

Hah! He looks SOOO over it! But now nearly six full years later, the Thanksgiving star is finally revealing what was actually going on!

Discussing his “awful face” during the big moment, he dished:

“Cause I like to mess around with Sarah [Rafferty] constantly, so I was doing something ridiculous. I don’t know what I was doing. I was like, ‘Isn’t this exciting? This is so great. Oh my god, we’re at the [royal wedding]!’ And she goes like this, ‘Cut it out right now. Cut it out. You’re acting like an idiot. There are cameras everywhere. Behave!'”

After laughing about how he thought she was totally overreacting, he noted things went downhill for him FAST when a nasty smell started to fill the venue, he recalled:

“As time goes on, I’m starting to smell something really terrible and foul, and I’m very sensitive when it comes to that!”

He attempted to cover up the smell by holding his hand (covered in a coconut vanilla moisturizer) over his face, but it wasn’t strong enough to block out the stench. And so, his “goofy face” became a meme of the day! Should’ve listened to Sarah and been more mindful of the cameras! LMFAO!

The good thing is he doesn’t think the bride would have minded the silly pic. He teased:

“Guess who knew that the most in the cast — that I had an issue with other people’s hygiene? Meghan! Always knew, and would always laugh about how I was so sensitive.”

The hosts then joked that she sat him “next to the stinky people” on purpose. LOLz! At least we know he wasn’t upset by the nuptials! Now we wonder who was so smelly!!! Hear him reflect on all this (below):

[Image via Rocky/WENN & New York Live/YouTube]