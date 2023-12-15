'Defamatory & Slanderous'?! Meghan McCain Threatens LEGAL ACTION Against The View Hosts For Shading Her!

Streisand Effect alert!!!

Meghan McCain is SLAMMING her former co-hosts on The View. If you haven’t been paying attention to what’s been going down over at the daytime TV juggernaut, this might seem really random. But it’s not! It goes way back! And cuts SUPER deep!!

On Thursday, the Bad Republican author popped up on X (Twitter) to call out the ABC show and her former colleagues. In a pair of tweets, the 39-year-old began by writing:

“I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis. It has been years — move on, I have.”

OK! Sooo what’s this about?? Well, Meghan went on to compare her situation as the late Senator and one-time Presidential hopeful John McCain‘s daughter to that of current President Joe Biden‘s son, Hunter Biden. And she says they are NOT the same! As in, she doesn’t peddle influence with foreign powers like Hunter has been accused of doing:

“I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American — I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries. Not all politicians children are the same — and I am no Hunter Biden.”

Then, she threatened legal action against The View:

“All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning.”

And she wasn’t done there!!! In a follow-up post published eleven minutes after the first one went live, McCain added:

“.@TheView is an @ABC News program. I do not take it lightly when any news program suggests I engage in criminal behavior, especially as a former employee of ABC News.”

DAMN!

So what’s this about anyways?? Well, this all (probably) goes back to remarks made on the live daytime TV show earlier this week by CNN commentator and on-air co-host Ana Navarro. Speaking about Hunter Biden’s ongoing federal tax and gun cases and reported foreign ties — and whether his alleged actions ought to be seen in the context of his dad’s current job as Commander-in-Chief — Navarro not-so-subtly called out Meghan as supposedly peddling influence of her own back in the day:

“Joe Biden‘s crime is being Hunter Biden’s father. Look, did Hunter Biden influence peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington — people sitting at this table did it.”

At the time, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back with a query about who Navarro meant:

“Who at this table did it?”

To which Navaro added:

“I’m not talking about [sitting at the table] currently.”

Hmmm…

So, let’s be honest: it is pretty clear to whom Navarro was referring. Former co-host Meghan McCain!! Daughter of a famous political father, former star on The View, and, uh, alleged influence peddler?? Let’s be clear: there is no definitive proof on whether Meghan ever actually did that. But Navarro’s shady allegation was… not so subtle. You’d have to be pretty thick not to make the connection.

BUT!! Here’s the thing!! Slander and defamation are things that must be proven legally in court. And for public figures, the bar to make that case is high! VERY high! So while we all can assume Ana might have been talking about John McCain’s daughter, she NEVER named names. Thus, any potential legal action from Meghan would be facing a steep uphill climb! To put it mildly…

To be fair, Ben Domenech‘s wife could also be pissed about another recent dust-up on The View. Last week, personality Sara Haines was marveling at the show’s current panel set-up. In praising her co-hosts and guests, the set’s resident nice girl got a little shady with her own quippy commentary:

“I really like that the conversations can be had, and without anyone — and I’m not going to name any names — without getting super defensive or personal. So that when you’re watching it, you don’t feel in a state of anxiety or discomfort.”

Not gonna name any names, huh?! Here we go again!! Of course, we wouldn’t expect Haines’ subtle dig to be grounds for a slander suit. It’s not like she was alleging any crimes were committed or anything. Just rudeness and “discomfort”! LOLz!

Still, what do U think of Meghan’s fiery reaction to recent events on The View?? Could a legal battle be on deck soon?! Does she have a case after Navarro’s anonymous allusion?? Or is this all just saber-rattling on McCain’s end??! Sound OFF with your thoughts down in the comments (below)!

