Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara Welcome Second Baby Boy -- And His Birthday Is SO Special!!

Meghan Trainor is officially a mom to two little boys!

On Tuesday, the Dear Future Husband artist took to her Instagram to share a very special update with the world, revealing she and her husband Daryl Sabara have welcomed their second baby together, five months after announcing they were expecting. She gushed:

“On July 1st (our 7 year anniversary of our first date) we welcomed Barry Bruce Trainor into the world ”

Aw!!! So exciting! And what a special birthdate!

It sounds like Barry’s birth was a bit exciting too, she detailed:

“He was a big boy at 8lbs 7oz…and sideways (transverse), but we had an amazing, successful c-section, and I finally got my skin to skin time! Thank you to all of the incredible doctors and nurses who took such great care of us ”

The couple already shares a son, Riley, 2, who was also born via C-section. In a carousel of photos attached to the caption, the pop star and Spy Kids alum can be seen cuddling with the new arrival in the hospital — and they both looked so happy! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Beautiful!

Many friends and fans poured into the comment section to share their congratulations for the growing family, including Paris Hilton who wrote:

“Congratulations sis! So happy for you!”

This Is Us star Mandy Moore added:

“Go Mama!! And welcome to the party, Barry!! What a lucky dude!!”

We hope the couple is feelin’ the love! Many congrats! Hopefully, they’ll have an easy transition to being a family of four! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Meghan Trainor/Instagram]