Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Adorable New Pics Of Newborn Son & His Siblings: ‘4 People I Made’

Chrissy Teigen is one proud momma!

Less than one week after announcing she and husband John Legend had welcomed a fourth little Legend baby via surrogate, the 37-year-old is soaking up every minute with her little ones!

Related: Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Selfie!

In a Sunday Instagram post, the Cravings cookbook author offered up some pics of her tribe, writing:

“4 people I made (with lots of help from other people lol) I love them so much i could explode into 1 million pieces”

Aww! In the first pic, Chrissy showed off little baby Wren stretching in a onesie and his head of thick dark locks. So adorbs!

She then shared a pic of her oldest, Luna, 7, in a bright pink and purple mermaid tail, followed by a cute shot of baby girl Esti, 5 months, in a floral jumper, and finally, son Miles, 4, cooling off with a blue snow cone.

See (below):

She and John sure do make some cute babies!

We’re so happy for the family!

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Chrissy Teigen/Instagram]