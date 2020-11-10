Melania Trump Is 'Counting Every Minute' Until She Can Divorce Donald, Claims Former Aide

Weren’t we supposed to get tired of all the winning, or something?! So how come Donald Trump can’t seem to stop losing??

The s**tty one-term President may have lost more than just the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden this month; his wife Melania Trump will be gone for good in short order, too, if these inside sources are to be believed!

Related: Melania Trump Used Her Private Email To Discuss Government Biz, Imagine That!

Over the weekend, the Mail On Sunday published a damning report claiming FLOTUS was now “counting every minute” until she could divorce Trump after his bid for re-election came up short. As it goes, without Trump in the White House and on his bully pulpit nationally, there’s little he can do to punish Melania if she now decides to leave him high and dry. Whoa!!!

Omarosa Manigault Newman, who first came into Trump’s orbit with an appearance on The Apprentice and later served as an assistant in Trump’s communications office in the White House, reportedly said of Melania’s divorce desires (below):

“Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce [Trump]. If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her.”

Wow!

Now the former model has signed a prenuptial agreement, of course, but with Trump out of office and politically powerless once January 20, 2021 rolls around and Biden gets confirmed as President, the 50-year-old apparently has found her way out!

This isn’t the first time Omarosa has hinted at marital discord between the President and First Lady, either.

Last month, the former reality TV villain went on the UK TV show Lorraine and dished about the couple’s “very strange” relationship, saying:

“What I have observed in the last 17 years would make your head spin. Sometimes they like each other but sometimes she is repulsed by him.”

Never a good sign! But it surely makes sense now when you consider this report about Melania wanting out ASAP. Sucks to suck, Donald!

FWIW, Omarosa is far from the only insider expecting upheaval in Trump world after he leaves the White House. Melania’s former aide Stephanie Wolkoff doubled down on Omarosa’s claims and even noted more, adding that the First Lady has been busy negotiating a post-nuptial agreement to ensure that son Barron Trump receives an equal piece of the family fortune. Smart thinking!

Related: Melania Reveals Barron Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Too!

Wolkoff even called out the pair’s marriage as “transactional” and shared they have long slept in separate bedrooms at the White House. Clearly, then, this divorce claim wouldn’t be out of the ordinary based on reporting like that! Yikes!!!

As you may recall, Melania has never really been on board with Trump’s ascension to the highest office in the United States. It’s been well-reported by several media outlets that the immigrant “burst into tears” when Trump won his first election in 2016, having “never expected” him to win. She then dragged her feet on moving into the White House for nearly six full months after his inauguration in January 2017, citing the need for Barron to “finish school” up in New York City.

We mention all that to say, well, we’re not exactly surprised by this claim that Melania is readying to leave him. We would, too!

We’re just preparing for an all-out legal war between these two. Can you even imagine?!?! This thing is going to be bitter and vindictive AF!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! We don’t really care whether Donald and Melania work it out or not, do you? (See what we did there?!) Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via WENN/Instar]