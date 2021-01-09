Department Of Justice Charges 13 Trump Rioters As FBI Continues To Investigate More Involved

Finally, thankfully, justice is at long last being served against some of the people who stormed the U.S. Capitol Building days ago at the center of the violent riots held by Donald Trump‘s supporters.

According to news reports, as of Saturday morning, the U.S. Department of Justice has charged at least 13 people for their roles in the violent riots and assault on the Capitol Building. And from the sound of it, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is far from finished with investigating and arresting more participants. FINALLY!!!

According to a Friday afternoon police release, the DOJ has officially arrested a man named Lonnie Leroy Coffman of Falkville, Alabama. Coffman is notable because not only was he involved in literally storming inside the Capitol — and putting his feet up on Nancy Pelosi‘s desk once inside — but he also allegedly had a handgun, an assault rifle, multiple rifle magazines, and 11 Molotov Cocktails in mason jars filled with explosives in his car at the event. Holy s**t!!!

The 70-year-old was arrested late Thursday and charged with one count of unlawful possession of a destructive device, one count of carrying a pistol without a license (of course), and more — the combination of which could land him in prison for more than 15 years, if convicted.

In addition to Coffman and the 12 other high-profile arrests made by the FBI on behalf of the DOJ, about 40 other people have now been arrested and charged in Superior Court, as well. Those charges range from unlawful entry and curfew violations to firearms-related crimes and more, according to the DOJ.

The legal mess is going to take a long time to untangle, of course, and the FBI continues to investigate possible future arrests in part by re-watching and reviewing video pulled from the scene of the riots inside and around the Capitol. Plus, with a good deal of these Trump-supporting people possibly being conspiracy-minded (to put it mildly), there may be a great deal of skepticism of law enforcement within the community of The Donald’s fans and followers. Sigh… so much for law and order.

Regardless, it’s heartening to see people face consequences for their actions here considering just how serious the riots and unrest turned out to be as they unfolded in our nation’s capital. Here’s to the prosecutors and legal teams that will work to ensure these rioters serve their time and pay for their crimes, if found guilty in a court of law. Do Trump next. Just saying!

