Melanie Lynskey Says Losing Touch With Kate Winslet Amid Titanic Stardom Was 'More Heartbreaking Than Some Breakups'

Melanie Lynskey knows all too well how painful a friendship breakup can be.

For those who don’t know, the 45-year-old actress starred in Peter Jackson‘s 1994 thriller Heavenly Creatures with Kate Winslet. While working on the film together, they became very good friends. She previously described her relationship with the Mare of Easttown star to Time, saying:

“Our relationship was very intense; it was more intense than some love affairs that I have had in my life. We developed such a bond that for a long time we couldn’t let it go. We would write each other letters and talk on the phone all the time. We were in constant contact for so long.”

Related: Melanie & Jason Ritter Floor Drew Barrymore With Revelations About His Alcoholism Battle

However, the besties ended up growing apart when Kate rose to stardom through her role in Titanic. And now, Melanie is opening up about their friendship in a new interview. During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast with Josh Horowitz on Thursday, the Yellowjackets star recalled the heartbreak she felt after she and Kate drifted apart years ago:

“When I lost touch with Kate, it was more heartbreaking than some breakups that I’ve had. It was so painful, and it wasn’t like anything happened. It’s just she became a gigantic, international movie star, and she didn’t have a lot of time, and then, suddenly, she’d be in Los Angeles and not have time.”

Melanie insisted no one was to blame for the distance, noting that it “gradually happened” over time as friendships sometimes do:

“It happens in relationships. People kind of drift apart, but that was so painful for me.”

Oof. Losing a friend can be so hard at times! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]