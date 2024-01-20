Melissa Barrera Says Being Fired From Scream Franchise Was A ‘Big Awakening’!

Melissa Barrera opened up about her exit from the Scream franchise.

The 33-year-old actress – who starred as Sam Carpenter in the iconic horror films – was dropped from the upcoming Scream VII movie over social media posts calling for a ceasefire in Gaza late last year. Spyglass Media explained they removed Melissa from the film, as the company had “zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide” and “ethnic cleansing.” However, she wouldn’t tolerate that characterization of herself.

Melissa soon fired back, saying she condemned antisemitism and Islamophobia, as well as “hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people.” She then added:

“I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom… Silence is not an option for me.”

Despite how her time came to an end on the slasher films, though, Melissa is keeping a positive attitude about the whole situation. While on the red carpet at the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday, she told the Associated Press she had a “big awakening” about her life following the drama:

“Honestly, I feel like I finally am becoming who I’m supposed to be in life. And the last few months have been a big awakening of that and I’m just so grateful for everything that’s happened.”

Melissa Barrera says her exit from the "Scream" franchise over social media posts about Gaza has become a personal "awakening." pic.twitter.com/MhTS97c7tS — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) January 19, 2024

In a separate comment to Deadline, Melissa shared that she was “grateful of what I got to infuse in the franchise,” adding that it is something she will “be proud of forever.” Wow. She is clearly looking on the bright side following her firing! And no matter what, Melissa made it clear the cast was still a “family” at the end of the day. Speaking of a reunion she had with her co-stars Jenna Ortega (who also left the film series due to scheduling conflicts), Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Tony Revolori, Jack Quaid, and Skeet Ulrich, she said:

“We’re family for life. If we’re ever in the vicinity of each other, we always find each other and that’s what happened at that event. When we find each other, we just want to spend the night with each other, and nothing is ever going to change that.”

Melissa Barrera on reuniting with Jenna Ortega and the ‘Scream’ “Core 4” at MPTF’s 17th Annual Evening Before Gala : “We’re family for life” | #Sundance pic.twitter.com/ms1M550g80 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 19, 2024

