Melissa Barrera Hits Back At Studio With Powerful Statement After Being FIRED From Scream 7!

Well, never f**k with the daughter of a serial killer, we guess.

We didn’t expect Melissa Barrera to quietly accept being referred to as antisemitic — especially considering being outspoken is what got her into trouble in the first place! After her shocking firing from Scream 7, Spyglass Media Group, the studio making the next installment of the slasher franchise, released a statement confirming she was canned over her statements about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Related: Bella Hadid Breaks Silence After Sister Gigi Gets Death Threats

Specifically, they took issue with her post comparing the treatment of innocent Palestinian civilians to “genocide.” She wrote:

“Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp… Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity no water… People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

Spyglass’ statement pretty firmly stated they considered what she wrote to be “antisemitism” and “hate speech”:

“Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech.”

Melissa wasn’t going to go stand for that characterization. She wrote on Wednesday afternoon in direct response to her former employer’s statement:

“First and foremost I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia. I condemn hate and prejudice of any kind against any group of people.”

The Broadway star continued by explaining why she has spoken out so passionately about peace:

“As a latina, a proud Mexicana, I feel the responsibility of having a platform that allows me the privilege of being heard, and therefore I have tried to use it to raise awareness about issues I care about and to lend my voice to those in need. Every person on this earth — regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation or socio-economic status — deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom.”

As for her criticism of what the Israeli government is doing, she wants to be crystal clear the label of antisemitism can’t be slapped on everything they do — otherwise that would scare anyone from ever voicing their dissent. She wrote:

“I believe a group of people are NOT their leadership, and that no governing body should be above criticism.”

Finally she again pushed for a ceasefire in Gaza — and made clear she would not stop, even if it costs her jobs:

“I pray day and night for no more deaths, for no more violence, and for peaceful co-existence. I will continue to speak out for those that need it most and continue to advocate for peace and safety, for human rights and freedom. Silence is not an option for me.”

See the full post (below):

Well, there you have it. As of this writing none of Melissa’s castmates have spoken out about her firing. Her movie sister Jenna Ortega has reportedly left Scream 7 as well, but sources are unclear when or why that happened. Supposedly, it’s a coincidence we’re all just finding out the day after Melissa’s firing? We guess we’ll find out if and when someone else speaks out the way Melissa is.

[Image via Paramount/YouTube.]