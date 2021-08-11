Melissa McCarthy Spills The Tea On Prince Harry's 'Weird' Cameo In Meghan Markle's Birthday Video!

Melissa McCarthy is officially a Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stan!

After helping the Duchess of Sussex introduce her new “40×40” campaign last week, the comedienne was raving about Archie and Lilibet‘s parents in a new interview on Monday! Speaking to Access Hollywood about the project, which aims to encourage others to support women “regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength” as they head back to work, Melissa revealed some behind-the-scenes info about working with the famous pair!

Specifically, the Bridesmaids actress recalled Harry’s juggling in the background bit featured in the video, and explained how the moment came to be. She shared:

“In comes Harry and he’s like, ‘I can juggle,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, if you juggle you’ll break [the internet].’ Then he’s like, ‘Is it going to be weird if I stand outside and juggle?’ I was like, ‘Weird in a way that will make me watch it five million times!'”

LOLz! Love that Prince William‘s younger brother was bouncing off ideas with the star! And McCarthy only had high praise for the couple, continuing about their new life outside royal grounds:

“They were so sweet and funny. I just find them very inspiring. They’re carving out their own lives. They’re carving out their lives for their kids.”

Not to mention, the Gilmore Girls alum really connected with Meghan’s campaign:

“She’s doing such an amazing thing to celebrate her 40th. I just love that she’s like, ‘Oh, what can I do to put some good [in the world] and help some people out?’ I was like, ‘Well, that’s awfully nice.'”

