Woman Charged With Trying To Murder Husband By Poisoning His Coffee For MONTHS!

An Arizona woman has been charged after allegedly attempting to poison her husband for months — but he eventually caught on!

Melody Felicano Johnson was detained last month after allegedly enacting a months-long plot against her husband Roby, who started to detect something was off by the taste of his coffee. You see, the (now estranged) pair were living in Germany earlier this year, as Roby, who serves in the US Air Force, was stationed there, according to court documents obtained by KVOA. The two still lived together with their young child, but were apparently in the middle of a divorce. However, they carried on with what Roby believed to be a normal, everyday existence as they got the details of their split hashed out. One of these normal, everyday things? A morning cup of coffee… But Roby’s had an extra ingredient that wouldn’t be recommended by ANY health care specialist.

Related: Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dead At 57

According to the legal docs, Roby began to notice a recurring “foul taste” in his morning brew back in March, which prompted him to conduct a secret investigation. Apparently, he used pool testing strips which “showed high levels of chlorine” in the caffeinated beverage!

WHAT?!

The airman then set up hidden cameras, which, according to NBC resembled ceiling-mounted fire alarms, to see if there was anything strange going on. According to court docs, he mounted a camera in the laundry room where the bleach was kept, one over the coffee maker, and a third in between the two, to show the movement between the locations… and what he found was truly shocking!

The footage allegedly showed Melody “take bleach, pour it into a container and then walk over and pour it into the coffee maker.” But he didn’t confront his wife… Instead, he pretended to continue to drink the coffee until they returned to the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ — where he filed a police report! Investigators say Roby “believes [Melody] was trying to kill him to collect death benefits.”

Related: Florida Man Arrested After Wife’s Remains Found In THREE Suitcases!

Apparently she had decided if they weren’t going to be married, she’d be better off with him dead. Lucky he caught on and was able to turn her in!

Melody was arrested on July 18, and has since been indicted by a grand jury on the following charges: attempt to commit first degree murder, attempt to commit aggravated assault-serious physical injury, domestic violence, and adding poison or harmful substance to food or drink.

She entered a not-guilty plea Friday, and is being held Pima County Jail on a $250,000 bond, as she recently purchased a home in the Philippines and is considered a high flight risk. As of now, her next court date is slated for September 6.

What do YOU think of this wild story, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via Pima County Sheriff’s Office]