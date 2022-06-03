Melrose Place's Brad Johnson Dead From COVID Complications – Leaves Behind EIGHT Children

Brad Johnson, best known for his work on Melrose Place, has sadly passed away at the age of 62.

His rep confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday, saying he died from COVID-19 complications on February 18 in Fort Worth, Texas. His family expressed in a statement:

“Although he was taken too early, he lived life to the fullest and taught his children to do the same. Brad greatly enjoyed improving and enhancing land, in a way that maintained and respected its natural beauty. He always felt most at home outdoors, and his passion for the land made that evident. As much as he loved cowboying, hunting and land, Brad loved nothing more than his family.”

His love for his family was made clear throughout his life. He is survived by his wife, Laurie; the two were married for a truly daunting 35 years, over half his life. It just makes the loss hit that much harder. The couple shared eight children: Shane, Bellamy, Rachel, Eliana, Eden, Rebekah, Annabeth, and William. So much sorrow…

They remembered the former soap opera star as “a true renaissance man” in an obituary dedicated to him, saying:

“He was not only interested in all life had to offer, but was gifted in it as well. Although he was taken too early, he lived life to the fullest. … From life in the professional rodeo circuit, to a career on the big screen, to hunting bear and caribou in Alaska, to finishing his time selling ranch real estate in the rolling hills of North Texas that he loved, Brad truly seized and embraced all different paths of life. His wife and children will always cherish the memories that he gifted to them. He was larger than life. Brad was loved by many and loved people back, a genuine friend, trusted colleague, and a dedicated husband and father, he will never be forgotten, and his legacy will go on.”

If you didn’t know, Brad first started out working in the professional rodeo circuit in 1984, where he attracted the attention of a casting director who was looking for cowboys to appear in a beer commercial at the time. Soon, this led him to becoming The Marlboro Man for a while in ads for the cigarette company. He also appeared as a model in Calvin Klein ads.

Brad scored his first big part in Steven Spielberg‘s 1989 romantic fantasy movie Always. His other acting credits include Flight of the Intruder, Dallas, Philadelphia Experiment II, Rough Riders, and many more. But he will probably be remembered best for his recurring role as Dr. Dominick O’Malley on the drama Melrose Place. Just one of the classic ’90s TV hunks.

Taken too soon…

Our hearts go out to his many loved ones as they continue to mourn his loss.

[Image via Melrose Place/Hulu]