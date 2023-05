YES, QUEEN!! YESSSS!!!

Penelope Cruz may just be an early pick for best of the night??

Look at her! Absolutely ravishing. Dripping in the detail of Chanel 1988 couture, the 49-year-old actress is stunning as ever!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Penélope Cruz on the steps at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/0heDhgO1LA — Variety (@Variety) May 1, 2023

[Image via Vogue.com]