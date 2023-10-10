Time Flies! Khloé Kardashian Just Proved Her Kids Tatum & True Are Growing Up SO FAST!

We cannot believe how fast Khloé Kardashian’s kids are growing up!

The 39-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Monday to share a picture of her “babies” daughter True Thompson and son Tatum Thompson. And you guys, it is so adorable!!! In the photo, the two children could be seen sitting inside what appears to be his crib and flashing big smiles at the camera while the 5-year-old hugs her little brother. Check out the sibling bonding moment (below):

Related: Tristan Thompson Still Calls Khloe His Person?!?!

Aww! So precious! Of course, Khloé’s loved ones and followers could not help but comment on how sweet this image was, including her best friend Malika Haqq, who wrote:

“The way I love these angels.”

Malika’s twin sister Khadijah Haqq then said:

“I love you two.”

Many of The Kardashians star’s fans even acknowledged how her baby boy, whom she and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed via surrogate in 2022, looked so much like her brother Rob Kardashian and father Robert Kardashian Sr. See a sampling of the reactions (below):

“Tatum is literally Rob’s twin!” “Who turned Robert into a baby again!” “Ummmmmmmm that’s Robert” “He a spitting image of his grandfather his twin literally” “Your son is identical to ROB omg”

We totally can see it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram/Instagram]