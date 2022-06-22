Amber Heard Is 'Still Weighing Her Legal Options' -- But Prioritizing Having A Fun Summer! Huh?!

Amber Heard is having a tough time moving on after losing her defamation case — understandably so! With so much chatter about her next steps, what is she really focused on these days?!

Is an appeal coming? Is she seriously writing a tell-all memoir? And how about her career in Hollywood — can it be salvaged? So much of her life has been flipped upside down since losing her highly-publicized defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp, and that’s taking a big toll on her. But for the moment, she’s not really worried about the legal matter! Huh?!

A source had a lot to spill about Amber’s state of mind these days, telling People that the 36-year-old is “doing okay” following the verdict. She reportedly “feels drained and exhausted after the trial” and is simply “trying her best to have a positive outlook.” Makes sense!

Thankfully, she does have one bright spot in her life: her baby girl, Oonagh Paige Heard! The momma is now pouring all her attention into her 1-year-old, the insider explained:

“She is happy to spend every day with her baby girl.”

She’s also relying on her sister, Whitney Henriquez, to help her regroup after the legal drama:

“Her sister [Whitney Henriquez] is also her biggest supporter. They spend a lot [of] time together.”

That proved true after the duo was spotted at a TJ Maxx last week attempting a shopping spree on a budget! Just a sign of how much Amber’s life has changed since she now owes Johnny over $8 million in damages (not to mention any possible outstanding attorney fees and the like).

Interestingly, while the Aquaman star’s lawyer said that her client will “absolutely” appeal the verdict, Amber’s yet to make an official filing. So what’s going on there? The confidant shed some light on that, saying:

“Amber is still disappointed about the jury’s verdict. She is still weighing her legal options, but right now, she needs some breathing room to just enjoy the summer.”

Weighing her options? Huh. That doesn’t sound like she’s so confident she has a good chance of winning an appeal. We’d think she’d be racing to get that done sooner than later if she really wanted to fight back…

Maybe she’s getting more and more “scared” about the possibility of future lawsuits filed by Depp? She did tell Savannah Guthrie during her tell-all interview on Today that she fears she could be silenced again as she continues to speak about the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of the Pirates of the Caribbean alum. (Claims he denied under oath and for which the jury seemingly didn’t believe since they sided with him.) If speaking out is going to continue to be costly, it’s understandable why she’d want a break from court!

In the same NBC News chat, the Zombieland alum expressed her desire to focus on motherhood in her future, noting:

“I get to be a mom, like, full time, you know? Where I’m not having to juggle calls with lawyers.”

It’s no wonder she’s trying to stay positive and have a fun summer — for herself and her daughter. We imagine these last few months have been so exhausting, stressful, and busy for them both! Thoughts on this, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised Amber hasn’t filed an appeal yet?

