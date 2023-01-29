Michael B. Jordan Jokes About Lori Harvey Split During SNL Monologue -- Plus More Highlights HERE

Live from New York, it’s Michael B. Jordan.

The 35-year-old actor made his hosting debut at the late-night sketch comedy series on Saturday, and he brought out the charm and got a ton of laughter from the crowd throughout the night! However, the night first started on a more serious note. For the cold open, Mikey Day stepped out as Attorney General Merrick Garland to parody the classified documents scandal. But the most important moment was when Kenan Thompson’s FBI Special Agent came out at the end to demand the Department of Justice to get justice for Tyre Nichols, who was horrifically murdered by five Memphis cops earlier this month. Kenan asked:

“Hey boss, when we done playing with your little papers, we gonna head down to Memphis and make sure justice is served down there too, right?”

Mikey replied:

“I sincerely hope so.”

To which Kenan said:

“Yeah, you damn right – just making sure.”

Watch the cold open (below):

During his opening monologue, Michael took a moment to make some jokes about how big the past year was for him – especially since he went through his “very first public breakup.” While the Black Panther star did not name the ex-girlfriend he was referring to, he had been with 26-year-old model Lori Havery for more than a year until they broke up in June 2022. He said in the monologue:

“Most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m gonna get in better shape,’ but I was already in ‘Creed’ shape. So I had to be like, ‘All right, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya.”

However, he might not need the celebrity dating app for too long! Afterward, Michael was approached by several of the cast members from SNL, like Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and even Punkie Johnson, who tried to shoot their shot for a date with the hunk (and possibly his hand-in marriage). Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Starting off the sketches strong, Michael and Sarah Sherman went full physical comedy. The two are a part of the team at “Good Morning Today,” with Sarah hosting a segment called Cuisine with Francine and Michael as the weatherman. However, there is a slight issue with them. They just returned to the studio for the show after being stuck on a rollercoaster “going 150 miles per hour for 19 hours straight.” Let’s just say, the pair looked like they’d been through it – coming into the show with their faces and hair stuck in a wind-blown state! See the absurd skit (below):

Later, Michael appeared in a pre-recorded sketch, transforming into Jake from State Farm. However, he is not a good neighbor – at least in the dad’s (Mikey Day) eyes! Because while Michael’s Jake showed up to just demonstrate how to file a claim on the insurance company’s app, he refused to leave and slowly took over Mikey’s life. Watch (below):

So good!

Elsewhere on the show, Lil Baby served as the musical guest, performing his songs California Breeze and Forever. You can check out the performances (below):

What did you think of last night’s episode, Perezcious readers? We’re certainly hoping they have Michael host again! Let us know in the comments below. You can also watch the rest of the sketches (below):

