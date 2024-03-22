Michael Jackson’s Youngest Son Blanket Starts Legal Battle With Grandma Katherine!

Two members of the Jackson family are in a bitter legal battle over Michael Jackson’s estate!

According to documents obtained by TMZ on Thursday, the 22-year-old son of the pop icon Bigi Jackson — commonly known as Blanket — filed to bar his grandmother Katherine Jackson from using his father’s estate money to pay for an ongoing legal battle. Here is the deal.

Initially, he had teamed up with the 93-year-old to battle it out in court with the executors of the estate over an undisclosed business deal. The ordeal has remained a bit of a mystery. But the outlet reported it may be related to a deal the estate made with Sony to sell roughly half of Michael’s music catalog for a whopping $600 million. Whoa!

At first, Bigi and Katherine opposed the deal and worked together to try to put a stop to it. However, the court ruled against them. That should’ve been the end of the matter, right? Well, Katherine wasn’t done fighting the issue. She decided to appeal the ruling — but Bigi wants no part of it now! In fact, he doesn’t even want any of his dad’s estate funding her legal bills connected to the case like she wants! His reasoning? He feels she’s unlikely to win the appeal. Damn. Sounds like Blanket grew up as pragmatic as he is tall!

Notably, the executors of Michael’s estate reportedly claimed Katherine got a seven-figure allowance for the entire year. So we bet her grandson wants her to dip into those funds for the appeal instead. That said, Bigi did ask the court to grant her reasonable attorney’s fees incurred from the pre-appeal battle.

