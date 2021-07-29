Brody Jenner Found It ‘Hurtful’ That Ex Kaitlynn Carter Kept Her Pregnancy A Secret From Him!

Kaitlynn Carter finally broke the news of her pregnancy to ex Brody Jenner in a new episode of The Hills: New Beginnings on Wednesday nght!

Now, most of the entire cast pretty much suspected that the 32-year-old reality star had a little bun in the oven by the time they went on a wellness retreat in Palm Springs, California. Not only was she not drinking alcohol on the trip, but everyone couldn’t help but wonder whether or not gurl got a boob job due to her growing chest. Plus, there was the fact that the future momma was already moving in with her new boyfriend, Kristopher Brock. For The Hills stars, all signs pointed to Kaitlynn potentially being preggers!

Even Brody believed it in his gut that his former girlfriend was expecting her first child. In a conversation with the group, the 37-year-old television personality admitted to feeling irritated that she had yet to tell him about the enormous life change, saying:

“I know Kaitlynn’s pregnant, and I don’t know from her… I am her best friend, and I’ve been very supportive.”

His female co-stars immediately came to Kaitlynn’s defense, explaining that she may have wanted to reach a certain safe point in her pregnancy before sharing the news — totally understandable since the first trimester can be an iffy situation. However, Brody didn’t want to hear it — and made her life event all about himself:

“What about me? What about how I feel?”

He continued in a confessional, expressing how hurt he felt to be left in the dark:

“Of course, it’s hurtful to see all these other people that seem to know that she’s pregnant and not me. A baby was such a big part of our relationship, you would think … I don’t need to be the first one to know, but I should be in the Top 10 maybe. Somewhere around there.”

It’s not all about you, though, Brody. Just saying!

As you may recall, the former couple disagreed on potentially conceiving a child together during an August 2019 episode of the reality series. Carter said at the time:

“He always tells me that he thinks within the next year things will be a little bit better. How many years are we going to say this? There’s never going to be the perfect time to have kids, but I want to have them, so why not now?”

Clearly, they weren’t on the same page back then either!

Meanwhile, in another confessional, Carter revealed that she wanted to tell Brody herself before he learned about the baby from anyone else but felt anxious to have such a “difficult conversation.” She also expressed a similar sentiment that “having kids was a big point of contention in our relationship” and added that telling Brody she was pregnant with another guy felt like “one final nail in the coffin” to their friendship.

But she ultimately sucked it up and decided to face the delicate situation head-on in a one-on-one conversation. Of course, Kaitlynn attempted to ease into the subject by discussing the similarities between Brody and Brock, joking:

“I guess I have a type.”

Delaying the inevitable we see, LOLz! However, her ex quickly cut her off, asking:

“What’s really going on Kait? Do you have … a surprise for me? Just say how it is.”

She then spilled the beans, saying:

“Um … based on everything everyone’s been saying the last few days, I’m sure you gathered I’m pregnant.”

And the episode concluded with a dramatic “to be continued…”

Classic TV cliffhanger! How do you think Brody will react to Kaitlynn’s pregnancy news, Perezcious readers? Let us know your predictions in the comments (below)!

