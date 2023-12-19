Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Reveals He & His Jersey Shore Co-Stars Had Orgies!

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino ain’t afraid of a little crowd action!

Fans will be happy to know the Jersey Shore star’s highly-anticipated memoir, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation — How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, is now available! And if you think you know him based on the show, his social media, and his indictments, well… you ain’t seen nothin’ yet!

The reality star’s sexual exploits were well-documented on the MTV reality show — or so we thought! It looks like we’re getting a three-for-one special in his book! While touching on his own sexual history, Mike actually revealed some overlap with Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino! That’s right, the 41-year-old admitted he and his Jersey Shore bros once had an ORGY together! Or, we should say, at LEAST once!

The Situation reveals “the first of countless times I got laid because of the show” was before it even aired — when a woman on a flight recognized him from the TRAILER for the MTV hit! After joining the mile high club with her, he met up with the future fan again in LA. Only this time he wasn’t alone!

He wrote in the book:

“This time, Vinny and Pauly were with me. Like Biggie said, I told her, ‘Tell your friends to get with my friends, and we can be friends.’ Let’s just say she showed up with her two friends, I showed up with my two friends, and we ALL became friends.”

OMG! Now THAT’S a Situation!

Just last week, Mike made headlines after revealing to Page Six that there even “might have been more than one” instance in which they went to bed together with the same woman! And he writes in his book:

“At a minimum, I had a threesome every night…”

How many of those were with one of his co-stars? Hmm…

So how will Vinnie and Pauly D deal with their own sexual histories being put online? He says the boys were prepared for light to be cast on the sexual situations. He told TooFab on Tuesday:

“They definitely knew about those headlines, because a couple of months ago we had spoke about it and myself, Vinny and [Pauly], we were talking about this instance of an MVP orgy and we had discussed, I think there was more than one. We were just fooling around and we had a little bit of a chuckle. Obviously, they know it’s in the book.”

We knew the Jersey Shore cast was close, but it doesn’t get much closer than that!

Back in February, before we’d ever heard about the “MVP orgy” in question, Mike revealed he and Vinny had actually once had a threesome with a woman they met in Miami — which is something else he touched on in the book as well!

Referring to it as the “devil’s threesome,” he said MTV passed on airing the footage, but DEFINITELY filmed it. He wrote more about that particular escapade in his book, recalling how he had the thought during the act:

“Damn, there’s a whole production crew in the control room watching this.”

YIKES!

But that wasn’t enough to stop him. He added:

“I didn’t care. I grabbed a pillow and held it over my butt, but unable to focus on the task at hand, I eventually gave up and dropped it. I’m sure the control room got a good show. No one ever mentioned it.”

WOW. Bad, bad boys! Maybe that was the “emergency sex tape” he says he almost sold? No, MTV would have had the rights to that one… LOLz!

The Situation is now married to his college sweetheart Lauren Sorrentino, who’s currently pregnant with their third child… So no more wild nights with the boys! But whew, what a back story!

Will YOU be picking up a copy of Mike’s memoir, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

